Rainbow Communications back a winner with Down Royal sponsorship deal

Northern Ireland’s largest independent business telecoms company, Rainbow Communications, has signed a major multi-year sponsorship deal with Down Royal Racecourse.

Rainbow renewed its involvement with Down Royal by extending its investment with a new three-year sponsorship package, giving the company exclusive naming rights to two celebrated races as part of a new and exciting calendar of racing fixtures.

This included ‘The Rainbow Communications EBH Median Action Maiden’ at the Summer Festival of Racing, and the upcoming ‘Rainbow Communications Handicap Steeplechase’ at the Northern Ireland Festival of Racing in November, with a total prize fund of €26,000.

Rainbow will also have naming rights for one of Down Royal’s premium hospitality suites - The Rainbow Communications Suites.

Emma Meehan, chief executive of Down Royal Racecourse, said: “For decades, Rainbow Communications has become widely known and respected for innovation, delivery and a real commitment to business, so we’re absolutely delighted to secure its continued support as one of our prestige business partners.

“With their backing and investment, we look forward to continuing to make our relationship a great success and to making history during this year’s racing calendar and beyond.”

First created in 1685 by Royal Charter from King James II, Down Royal Racecourse has brought the “Sport of Kings “ to generations since then and today boasts some of the most modern facilities for race goers and corporate clients.

Founded in 1998, Rainbow Communications is one of the UK and Ireland’s most successful providers of telecom solutions to business, with over 10,000 customers in Northern Ireland alone – half of which are among the region’s Top 200. Through investment and expansion, the established family-owned firm employs over 100 staff.

Stuart Carson, director of sales and marketing at Rainbow Communications said: “Our 15 year-long partnership with Down Royal Racecourse has developed over recent years and we continue to see our investment in grass roots racing as a positive step in the support of not only the sport, but the owners, trainers and jockeys who are involved in driving this outstanding facility and its range of events.

“Being involved in horse racing sponsorship is a win-win for Rainbow Communications as it provides us with the opportunity to promote our brand to a diverse audience and at the same time gives us the chance to be part of a hugely exciting sport.”

Rainbow specialises in the delivery, implementation, maintenance and service provision of mobiles, broadband systems, cloud telephony, IT and network security services, vehicle tracking and more.