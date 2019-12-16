Rampage takes the top spot

The December Show and Sale of Herefords at the recent Native Breeds sale in Dungannon attracted a small, but high quality line-up with a number of entries having been sold prior to the sale.

Judge Libby Clarke’s choice of champion topped the sale in the shape of John & William McMordie’s Solpoll 1 Rampage.

Solpoll 1 Real Deal Reserve Male Champion from John and William McMordie.

Boasting top 5% figures for both terminal and maternal indexes Rampages performance records earned him “Superior Carcase Sire” status.

This April 2018 born son of Moeskaer Upgrade and by the Panmure 1 Henry daughter Solpoll 1 Dainty M15 sold for 3400gns.

The Reserve Champion also came from the Solpoll herd with the January born Solpoll 1 Real Deal, this time sired by Moeskaer Salute and from Solpoll 1 Dainty N11 (another Henry daughter) selling for 3100gns.

Overall an average price of £2520 was recorded for all bulls sold.

Female Champion and Top Price Female at NIHBA Sale was Black Water Ruby from Nigel Heatrick.

Born in July 17, this stylish Clondrina 1110th daughter, incalf to Clooncullane Major sold for 2300gns and joins Glenn Morton’s Nancy herd of pedigree Herefords in County Armagh.