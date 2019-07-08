Randalstown & District Open Clay Shoot 2019

Randalstown & District Game Conservation Society extend a massive thanks to all the shooters who braved the weather and turned up on Friday 14th June, for their shoot, in aid of the N I Children’s Hospice.

The club extended their grateful thanks to Countryside Alliance Ireland, all the local businesses, and their own members for supporting the event and donating raffle prizes. The event raised the significant sum of £850 for the charity.

Results:

30 bird sporting - 1st Liam Mc Donnell 27/30, 2nd Tim Neill 27/30, 3rd Scott Simpson 26/30 The 12 bird pool was won by Kevin Sweeney.

Deer bTB Survey - Can You Help?

You will most likely be aware of the current bTB epidemic in cattle in Northern Ireland. The eradication programme for bTB costs an estimated £40 million per year, with an average of 1000 cattle culled each month. But despite these large-scale eradication efforts, bTB remains a huge problem for the NI farming sector.

Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) would like to raise your awareness of a research project being carried out into bovine Tuberculosis in deer in NI. This project aims to gain a better understanding of the extent of bTB in Red, Sika and Fallow deer.

AFBI hope this work will have several benefits, including; a clearer picture of the role deer may play in the current TB epidemic in cattle, an improved understanding of the biosecurity implications of processing and consuming venison; a greater appreciation of the animal health and welfare consequences of this disease and the production of novel scientific knowledge.

AFBI are asking members of the deer stalking community to provide the heads (with antlers removed) of shot animals for TB testing. Samples will be collected from a convenient location by the DAERA Wildlife Unit. For anyone aware of the DAERA fox survey, sample collection will work in much the same way.

This survey is set to run from 1 November 2019 to 31 March 2020. Further details on how to contribute will be provided in the near future.

In the meantime, AFBI would be very grateful if any interested parties would provide them with a small amount of information to aid in the set-up of project logistics.

If possible, they would ask for a name, contact email/number, and the DVO (divisional veterinary office) you are likely to be operating in (for map – www.caireland.org). All information will be treated in the strictest confidence, and in line with GDPR regulations.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to get in touch with Siobhán Porter at siobhan.porter@afbini.gov.uk or 028 9051 9495.