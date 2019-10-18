Randalstown YFC kickstart their celebrations for club’s 60th year

The year 2019-2020 is the 60th anniversary for Randalstown YFC and the club have been celebrating in style.

The club have decided that all money raised from the year will go towards two charities, firstly to raise money for a defibrillator for the Caddy Community Hall and secondly for The Community Rescue Service.

Rebecca Logan, Cathy Reid, Amy King and Jill McCaughern.

The year kicked off at Randalstown YFC family and friends fun night and barbecue with a great turn out of both past and present members.

An evening of food and fun was had with slippery football, inflatables and even a game of Toss the Sheath.

The club hosted ‘Flashback Friday’ at the end of September in The Chimney Corner Hotel. A great night was had dancing along to songs throughout the decades and a fancy dress competition with the YMCA girls coming out on top.

Bale Art in the form of the club’s Crest was painted and placed in Randalstown to promote the 60th year too. If you haven’t managed to see it yet look out at the site at the corner of Main Street in the town.

An anniversary dinner is being held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at The Wild Duck Inn, Portglenone, to continue with the club’s celebration.

All past and present members and friends are welcome.

Tickets can be purchased at a price of £25.

If you are interested in attending get in contact with club leader Robert Smyth on 07510031792 or club secretary Ryan on 07804473488.

There will be various other exciting events happening throughout the year. Keep an eye out for more upcoming events.