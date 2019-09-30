Randox Northern Ireland Potato Festival planned

Ulster Farmers’ Union president, Ivor Ferguson, says that the Randox Northern Ireland Potato Festival 2019 is set to be an extremely successful event and the UFU are delighted to be part of the celebrations. Mr Ferguson is encouraging the public to meet potato growers and to share in the celebrations, supporting local produce.

The festival is back bigger than ever on Saturday 5th October 2019, running from 10am until 5pm in the grounds of the Causeway Hotel. Set against the backdrop of the world-famous Giant’s Causeway, the Randox Northern Ireland Potato Festival is a mix of family fun and a celebration of world-renowned potato breeder John Clarke, Ireland’s most famous potato breeder from North Antrim. The festival provides the opportunity to sample the pleasures of the agri-food industry, bringing together members of the public and the farming community to celebrate all aspects of the local potato industry.

The line-up for Festival Day boasts an action-packed programme of activities and attractions for all age ranges and there is no admission fee. The Food NI Roadshow will return with its festival cookery theatre which will be working with other home-grown chefs and producers to provide a series of live demonstrations on the day. Cookery demonstrations in the marquee will be taking place from 11am to 4pm with Trudy Brolly, Ocho Tapas Restaurant kicking the event off at 11am. Gary Stewart, Tartine at Distillers Arms will be demonstrating at 12pm followed by Tony Rodgers from Tony’s Griddle Goods at 1pm. After lunch, cookery demonstrations from Niall McGinn of Dundarave Estate in Bushmills will take place at 2pm with Nigel Steele, Portrush Atlantic Hotel, Portrush who was recently crowned the winner of the Country Range Group Best Burger Competition 2019 taking centre stage at 3pm.

“From cookery demonstrations to the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market, children’s activities and an animal farm to craft demonstrations and stands this event will not disappoint. This year on the eve of Festival Day a ticketed ‘Super Spud Tour’ to celebrate the area’s unique potato breeding and growing heritage will be held along the Causeway Coastal Route, adding something different to this year’s festival,” he said.