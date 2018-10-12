Randox Potato Festival cancelled due to weather forecast

It is with great regret that the Randox Northern Ireland Potato Festival scheduled for tomorrow (13 October 2018) at the Giant’s Causeway has been cancelled due to the weather warnings in place for the region.

The UFU alongside the festival organisers have had to cancel the event due to public safety.

Michael McKillop, Chairperson, Randox Northern Ireland Potato Festival, commented: “It is with much regret that, after taking advice, I and the festival committee have taken the decision to cancel tomorrow’s event, The Randox Northern Ireland Potato Festival (Saturday 13th October 2018).

“The weather conditions overnight and today have left the building of marquees safely, near impossible.

“I and the committee are very disappointed and offer our apologies for any inconvenience, but as always, safety is paramount.

“The scheduled events at the Causeway Hotel this evening (Friday 12th October) 7pm-9pm and the National Trust Open Day at the Giant’s Causeway tomorrow are still going ahead.

“The committee will work hard to organise another date.”

Further details will follow on when the Randox Northern Ireland Potato Festival will be rescheduled.