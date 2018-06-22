Range of postgraduate opportunities at CAFRE

Have you ever thought about furthering your education, changing careers, or feel that you need to build your confidence to be ready to grasp those opportunities that come your way?

Then why not come along to the Postgraduate courses Open Evening at CAFRE’S Loughry Campus just outside Cookstown on Tuesday, 26 June.

The event will run between 3–8pm where you will have the opportunity to speak to staff and current students and find out more about the programmes on offer.

The postgraduate programmes at Loughry Campus are awarded by Queen’s University Belfast and are designed specifically to meet the needs of those working or entering the agri-food or rural business sectors. They can be completed on either a full or part-time basis, one evening per week.

Maybe you could be like current MSc student Helen Keane who is preparing to undertake her MSc project research at Michigan State University, USA. Commenting on the programme, Helen, stated that “the Business for Agri-food and Rural Enterprise course was the perfect stepping stone for me to open up more opportunities in the agri-food industry. The course gave me the opportunity to develop skills in many different aspects of business through an up-to-date course delivered by excellent teaching staff. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to travel to Michigan to carry out my research for my MSc. I am eager to meet new people from many different countries, develop new skills and create new memories.”

Over 98% of those completing a CAFRE course enter employment or pursue further education, six months after graduating. Graduates have gained positions in the agri-food and rural business sector, government departments and local councils, with graduates involved in marketing, human resources, communication, IT and management.

If you would like to find out more information about the postgraduate opportunities, please come along to the open evening on Tuesday 26 June at Loughry Campus, Cookstown, between 3.00pm – 8.00pm.

Further information on any of the programmes can be obtained by checking out www.cafre.ac.uk or freephone 0800 0284291.