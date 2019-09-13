Raphoe Mart: Fat cows sell from €500/head to €1,475/head

Sheep sale, Monday, September 9, 2019

There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, September 9th with an excellent trade for all stock on offer.

Lambs sold at:

€60 to €70 for 28-33kgs.

€70 to €80 for 33-37kgs.

€80 to €90 for 38-45kgs.

€90 to €100 for 45-58kgs.

Two lots of ewe lambs sold at €127 for 54kgs and €117 for 53kgs.

Breeding hoggets sold from €130 to €160.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €120 each.

Cattle sale, Thursday, September 12, 2019

There was a very large sale at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, September 12.

Some excellent quality cattle on offer met an improved trade.

Quality in-spec cattle met brisk bidding by farmers, agents and feedlot buyers.

Bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.

Bulls sold from €1.70/kg to €2.20/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1,475/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €450 to €650 over.

Beef bullocks - €550 to €700 over.

Store bullocks - €350 to €700 over.

Beef heifers - €480 to €740 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €680 over.

Dry cows - €500 to €1475 each.

Next breeding sheep sale will be held on the night of Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 7pm.

There will also be a clearance sale by the representatives of of the Late Andy Elliott, Donegal Town at 7.30pm approximately.

58 horned ram lambs.

6 crossbred ram lambs.

38 horned ewe lambs.

6 crossbred ewe lambs.

22 horned hoggets.

8 crossbred ewes.

4 horned ewes.

8 broken mouthed ewes.

56 full mouthed horned ewes.

3 horned rams.

All sold as seen.

Years of breeding in this flock.

Also on the night there will be a clearance sale due to retirement of: 38 Suffolk/Texel Cross breeding ewes and 2 pedigree Charollais rams.

Weanling show and sale at Raphoe Mart on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Show at 5pm and sale at 7pm.

Classes

1. Cow Maker (Heifer) Born June 2018 to December 2018

2. Cow Maker (Heifer) Born January 2019 onwards

3. Bull Calf - Born June 2018 to December 2018

4. Bull Calf - Born January 2019 onwards

5. Heifer Calf - Born June 2018 to December 2018

6. Heifer Calf - Born January 2019 onwards

Please note: Home reared cattle only for the show.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.