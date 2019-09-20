Raphoe Mart: Fat ewes sell from €60 to €130

Sheep sale, Monday, September 16, 2019.

There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, September 16 with a good trade for all stock on offer.

Lambs sold at:

€60 to €70 for 27-34 kgs;

€70 to €80 for 34-38 kgs;

€80 to €90 for 38-44 kgs;

€90 to €100 for 44-55 kgs.

Ewe lambs sold at:

€118 for 53 kgs;

€113 for 53 kgs;

€107 for 50 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €130.

Cattle sale Thursday, September 19, 2019

There was a smaller entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week due to great weather and the ploughing championships.

Still plenty of buyers present and mostly looking for quality in-spec cattle which are

still a great trade.

Plainer cattle and bulls are still the most difficult to sell.

Bulls sold from €1.70/kg to €2.30/kg.

Bullocks sold from €1.90/kg to €2.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €2.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €860/head to €1,315/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €500 to €695 over.

Beef bullocks - €580 to €700 over.

Store bullocks - €350 to €690 over.

Beef heifers - €450 to €785 over.

Store heifers - €300 to €635 over.

Dry cows - €860 to €1,315 each.

Weanling show and sale at Raphoe Mart on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Show at 5pm and sale at 7pm.

Classes:

1. Cow Maker (Heifer) Born June 2018 to December 2018.

2. Cow Maker (Heifer) Born January 2019 onwards.

3. Bull Calf - Born June 2018 to December 2018.

4. Bull Calf - Born January 2019 onwards.

5. Heifer Calf - Born June 2018 to December 2018.

6. Heifer Calf - Born January 2019 onwards.

Please note: All animals for the show must be home reared.

Next breeding sheep sale will be held on the night of Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 at 7pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.