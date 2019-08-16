Raphoe Mart: Fat ewes selling from €50 to €140

There was a larger sale of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, August 12 with a strong trade for quality sheep.

Lambs sold at:

€60 to €75 for 28-33kgs.

€70 to €82 for 33-38kgs.

€78 to €86 for 38-43kgs.

€86 to €95 for 43-48kgs.

€95 to €104 for 48-55kgs.

Hoggets sold from €130 to €160.

Fat ewes sold from €50 to €140.

Sheep sale, Wednesday, August 14, 2019: There was a good show of breeding ewes with

a good trade and a top price of €202 for five hoggets.

Prices ranged from €140 to €180.

Cattle sale, Thursday, August 15, 2019: There was a much larger sale this week at Raphoe Mart.

A lot of quality cattle were on offer and met a much improved trade.

Farmers, agents and feedlot buyers were all in competition to purchase cattle.

Bulls and bullocks sold to €775 over the weight and heifers sold to €940 over the weight.

Bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.50/kg.

Bulls sold from €1.60/kg to €2.30/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.60/kg.

Fat cows sold from €650/head to €1,365/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €480 to €775 over.

Beef bullocks - €500 to €620 over.

Store bullocks - €300 to €730 over.

Beef heifers - €475 to €670 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €940 over.

Dry cows - €650 to €1365 each.

Next breeding sheep sale will be held on the night of Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

There will also be a hogget show in conjunction with the breeding sale for the best pen of five hoggets.

Intake from 5pm and sale at 7pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.