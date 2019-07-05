Raphoe Mart: Fat ewes selling from €70 to €130 each

There was a larger show of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, July 1 with a good trade for all stock on offer with more farmers bidding for store lambs.

Lambs sold at:

€75 to €84 for 30-36kgs.

€84 to €88 for 36-40kgs.

€88 to €94 for 40-43kgs.

€94 to €100 for 43-46kgs.

€100 to €105 for 46-53kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to €130 each.

There was a smaller show of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, July 4.

Quality cattle were easily sold and Friesian types were difficult to sell.

Bullocks sold to a top of €770 over the weight.

Heifers sold to a top of €730 over the weight.

Fat cows sold to a top of €1,520/head.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.50/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €2.60/kg.

Fat cows sold from €675/head to €1,520/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €500 to €735 over.

Beef bullocks - €500 to €770 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €740 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €730 over.

Store heifers - €300 to €775 over.

Dry cows - €675 to €1,520 each.

Total clearance sale of dairy herd due to retirement will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in conjunction with the usual Thursday cattle sale.

On offer 48 Friesian milking cows, 20 milking heifers. All running with Aberdeen Angus bull and one Aberdeen Angus bull.

Disease free herd. All October TB tested.

Sale at 3pm approximately.

Viewing on the day of sale only from 1pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.