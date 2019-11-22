Raphoe Mart: Lambs selling to a high of €116 for 61kgs

Sheep sale Monday, November 18: There was an improved trade with an almost total clearance at Raphoe Mart with lambs selling to a high of €116 for 61 kgs.

Other prices as follows:

€75 to €85 for 33-37 kgs.

€85 to €95 for 37-40 kgs.

€95 to €105 for 41-47 kgs.

€105 to €116 for 48-60 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €50 to €120.

Cattle sale Thursday, November 21: There was a good entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart for the time of year. Quality in-spec cattle still most sought after but also an improved trade for out-of spec and plainer cattle with more demand for all types and prices up from previous weeks.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1520/head.

Beef bullocks - €550 to €705 over.

Store bullocks - €350 to €675 over.

Beef heifers - €450 to €725 over.

Store heifers - €300 to €555 over.

Dry cows - €500 to €1520 each.

Raphoe Livestock Mart

Fatstock show and sale, Friday, December 2019.

CLASSES:

1 Best fat cow

2 Housewife’s Choice under 600 kgs – male or female

3 Best heifer no teeth

4 Best heifer two or more teeth

5 Best pair females

6 Best bullock no teeth

7 Best bullock two or more teeth

8 Best pair males

Animals can only be entered in one class.

The winner of the housewife’s choice class will not be eligible for overall champion no bulls allowed for the show or sale booking fee to be paid at time of entry no cattle accepted on the day. Closing date for entries: Friday, November 29, 2019. No animals will be accepted after this date. Cattle must be penned before 9.30am.

Raphoe Livestock Mart lamb show and sale Monday, December 9, 2019.

Class 1 Best pen of five Suffolk cross lambs

Class 2 Best pen of five Texel cross lambs

Lambs for the show must not exceed 52 kgs.

This will be in conjunction with the usual Monday sheep sale commencing at 11am.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.