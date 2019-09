Rathfriland mart: suckler stock selling to £1,300

There was a great entry of cattle on Friday at Rathfriland Mart with suckler stock selling to £1,300 and bullocks to £1,255.

The young sturks were exceptionally dear e.g, three month old AA bull calves from Ballyward sold at £560 and a four-month-old BB at £575. A

four-month-old Her bull sold at £560 and a four-month-old Her female at £480, both from Dromore. A good entry of weanlings sold to £880

twice for a 404k Charolais female from Newtownhamilton. A large entry of fat cows saw a 720k lot from Upper Ballinderry sell at £950. A 694k

lot from Derryogue sold at £910. Heifers cleared up to £990 from Mayobridge with more heifers from 400k up this week. The Mart saw quite a few bullocks weighing over 600k this week with a top of £1255 for a 710k lot from Edenagarry, a 708k lot at £1235 from the same farm. A 710k Simmental from Moyadd sold at £1235.

YOUNG STURKS UP TO 4 MONTHS: Ballyward farmer, £575 and £560. Dromore farmer, £560, £560, £480.

DROPPED CALVES: Ballyroney farmer, Limousin bull £285, Brague farmer, BB bull £270, Lisnaward farmer, Her female £260, Annalong farmer, FCK bull £265, £250, Seaforde farmer, pen of Limousins £235, £225, £220 and £210, Banbridge farmer, two Hereford Her £240 each, Dromara farmer, two AA bulls £230 each.

WEANLINGS: Newtownhamilton farmer, 404k, £880, 428k, £880, 414k, £870, 412k, £855, 370k, £775, 386k, £770, Banbridge farmer, 382k, £870, 378k, £820, 416k, £815, 458k, £810, 424k, £810, 378k, £790, 396k, £700, South Armagh farmer, 288k, £655, 264k, £655, Emdale farmer, 380k, £760, Annalong farmer, 409k, £780 twice.

HEIFERS: Mayobridge farmer, 618k, £990, Castlewellan farmer, 556k, £985, 506k, £900, Cabra farmer, 506k, £880, 510k, £860, 466k, £790, 462k, £780, 442k, £765, 470k, £770, Annalong farmer, 409k, £780 twice, 360k, £670, 344k, £655 and 306k, £565, Banbridge farmer, 512k, £825, 450k, £760, 446k, £720, 386k, £620, Dromara farmer, 486k, £840, 482k, £820, 428k, £780 and 464k, £780.

FAT COWS: Upper Ballinderry farmer, 726k, £950, Derryogue farmer, 694k, £910, Aughnaskeagh farmer, 746k, £890, Aughnahoory farmer, 734k, £855, 738k, £775, 686k, £755 and 726k, £735, Newry farmer, 596k, £700, Rostrevor farmer, 626k, £700, Newry farmer, 524k, £560.

SUCKLERS: Ballinaskeagh farmer, £1300, £1050 and £880, Upper Ballinderry farmer, £1250, £1160, Ballyardle farmer £900 and £860.

BULLOCKS: Edenagarry farmer, 710k, £1255, 708k, £1235, 728k, £1200, 660k, £1130, 642k, £1120, 660k, £1060, 660k, £1040, Moyadd farmer, 710k,

£1235, 606k, £1075, Crossmaglen farmer, 630k, £1040, Upper Crossgar farmer, 524k, £890, 488k, £800.

FRIESIAN BULLOCKS: 680k, £940, 560k, £800, 562k, £805, 550k, £700, 488k, £710, 480k, £640, 450k, £580 etc.

BREEDING EWES £150 AT CO-OP: Another good entry on Tuesday evening with hogget ewes selling to £150 each for three lots from Ballyward and Lisnacree. The main trade for breeders was from £130 up. Fat lambs sold to £86 for 32k from Mayobridge. Fat ewes and rams to £95 from Ballykeel.

LAMBS: A pen of 13.2k ewe lambs from Katesbridge sold at £61.50 or 466p/k. A pen of 14.7k from Mayobridge sold at £56 or 381p/k. A Dromore farmer sold 16.7k at £62. Heavy lambs sold to £86 for 32k from Mayobridge. Ballynahinch farmer, 27.5k, £77, Gransha farmer, 24.5k, £76, Ballinran farmer, 24.2k, £76, Ballynahinch farmer, 24.7k, £76, Lisburn farmer, 24k, £76, Ballykinlar farmer, 23.5k, £76, Castlewellan farmer, 24.4k, £76, Ribadoo farmer, 22k, £75, Moybrick farmer, 23.8k, £75.

FAT EWES AND RAMS: Ballykeel farmer, £95, Bryansford farmer, £80, Ballinran farmer, £80, Lisnacree farmer, £77, Dungannon farmer, £75, Dromara farmer, £75, Moira farmer: £75.

Pedigree Suffolk sale on Wednesday, September 4 at 7pm.

The Houston family from Rostrevor donated a ewe lamb, the proceeds of which were going to Newry Hospice. £700 was reached after several

resales. Thanks to the Houston Family and each of the buyers for this tremendous achievement.