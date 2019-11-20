Rathfriland YFC 75th anniversary

So now the dust has well and truly settled, Rathfriland Young Farmers Club would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who sponsored, gifted prizes, helped out at and in the run up to, supported and attended their 75th anniversary dinner on Saturday, October 19, in the newly refurbished surroundings of The Belmont Hotel, Banbridge.

Over 160 guests attended the evening which included a drinks reception on arrival, a four course meal and a charity auction.

William and Isobel Bingham, Hilda and Philip Meeke and Sharon and Lindsay Gracey, enjoyed the Rathfriland Young Farmers' Club, 75th anniversary dinner. � Photo: Gary Gardiner.

Roberta Simmons, Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club president, kick started the evening’s proceedings with a welcome speech outlining the history of the club and how 75 years later Rathfriland YFC are still a pillar within the Rathfriland community.

William Hanna, club trustee and treasurer, also reiterated the club’s achievements throughout the years.

Matthew Murphy, club secretary, gave his report for the year and Stephen Gordon, club leader, rounded things up before the delicious meal was served.

Special thanks must go to the Belmont Hotel, Banbridge, a fantastic team to work with on the run up to the event, not to mention the absolutely delicious food and beautiful new surroundings. The location made for the perfect setting for a wonderful evening.

Barclay Bell, trustee of Rathfriland Young Farmers' Club, chats with Raymond Bready, Ivan Allen and Richard Cromie, during the drinks reception, at the 75th anniversary dinner of Rathfriland Young Farmers' Club. � Photo: Gary Gardiner

Thank you to all the fantastic local businesses who gave so generously to the auction prizes, Joe Graham for being a fantastic MC, Zita McNaugher YFCU president for representing the YFCU, Raymond Bready for being a brilliant auctioneer, ensuring we raised as much money as possible for such a wonderful cause, Alex Woods for the masterpiece cake and Gary Gardener for capturing all the best parts of the evening ensuring we can look back on it for years to come.

Last but not least, huge congratulations to the current club committee, the backbone of the club and a great bunch of people who worked tirelessly to ensure the evening was a complete success.

Here’s to the future of Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club.

John and Diane Murray, in the company of Gillian and Kyle Ellison, at the 75th anniversary dinner of Rathfriland Young Farmers' Club. � Photo: Gary Gardiner.

Members of the Macauley family, including daughter Ellie, mum Janine, son James, dad Mayne, daughter Aimee and Gareth Murphy, attended the 75th anniversary of Rathfriland Young Farmers' Club. � Photo: Gary Gardiner.