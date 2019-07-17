Rathfriland YFC at Newry Show

On Saturday, June 29, 2019 Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club members attended Newry Show at their new show grounds in Bessbrook.

The club spent the day conversing with members of the public, outlining the summer and winter programs in Rathfriland YFC and explaining the numerous benefits of being a member of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.

This year the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster are celebrating their 90th anniversary and the public were keen to be involved with the 90th anniversary mascott YFCU Moo, recently launched at the Balmoral Show.

Rathfriland YFC are celebrating their 75th anniversary year, having planned many events though out the year, including the annual treasure hunt and barbecue which took place on June 27 and also their anniversary dinner in the Belmont Hotel, Banbridge on October 19, 2019.

The club chose The Southern Area Hospice Services to be their charity partner for the year and a donation of proceeds from each event will be presented to the charity at the end of the anniversary year.

If you are between the age of 12-30 and are interested in joining Rathfriland YFC and becoming part of the leading rural youth organisation in Northern Ireland don’t hesitate to contact the club via Facebook @RathfrilandYoungFarmers or via telephone 07871039833 (Stephen Gordon, club leader).

Spa YFC showing their support at Newry Show

