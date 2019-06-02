Rathfriland YFC excited announce return of annual treasure hunt and barbecue

After the success of last years event, Rathfriland YFC are excited to announce the return of their annual treasure hunt and barbecue on Thursday, June 27, 2019

The event will take place from their club hall, 18 Downpatrick Street, Rathfriland from 7pm.

Participants will set off finding clues to the treasure hunt, designed by Mark Elliot.

The price for the event will be £12 steak and £7 burger for the barbecue on return (includes treasure hunt).

The treasure hunt and barbecue are suitable for all ages and everyone will be made very welcome.

This year Rathfriland YFC turn 75 and club members voted for the Southern Area Hospice to be their charity partner for their milestone year.

The SAHS provide invaluable support and care to people who are suffering from cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Motor Neurone Disease and AIDS.

They rely heavily on voluntary donations in order to provide the best quality of life for patients and their families.

It is estimated that one in two people will need or know someone who needs the hospice services in their lifetime and the fundraising department has to raise £7,123 per day to continue to provide these services.

Therefore making this an extremely worthy charity to support.

A proportion of proceeds raised from this treasure hunt and barbecue will be donated to the Southern Area Hospice at the close of the club's 75th year.

The overall total presented to the SAHS will include a proportion of proceeds from the club's 75th anniversary dinner also which is due to be held on October 19 in the Belmont Hotel, Banbridge.

Rathfriland YFC look forward to seeing you all on Thursday, June 27 from 7pm.