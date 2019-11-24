Rathfriland YFC festive carols by candlelight returns

Rathfriland Young Farmers Club are delighted to announce the return of their annual Carols by Candlelight.

This year to be held on Sunday, December 15 at 8.15pm at Rathfriland Young Farmers Club Hall at 18 Downpatrick Street, Rathfriland.

The evening will feature festive treats and music from the renowned Dynamic Brass Band. The perfect family event on the run up to Christmas and no better way to kick start the festive season.

This is a donation only event - a portion of such proceeds raised will go to the anniversary fund for the Southern Area Hospice - Rathfriland YFC’s chosen charity for their 75th anniversary year.

Throughout the year the club have been raising as much money as possible for the Southern Area Hospice Services, a cause extremely close to many members of the club and the surrounding Rathfriland community.

Southern Area Hospice Services relies heavily on the generosity of local people and the support of our volunteers who help staff deliver services in many ways, from patient care to fundraising,

All services are provided free of charge and we rely on 73p in every pound coming from fundraising to enable us to care and support patients and their families. This year, the Fundraising Department has to raise £2.6 million in order to maintain the level of care currently available.

This equates to £216,666 per month, £50,000 per week or £7,123 per day.

So Rathfriland YFC would encourage as many members of the community to attend the club’s fabulously festive Carols by Candlelight service and dig deep for an amazing cause.

For more information on this event please contact Stephen Gordon (club leader) on 07871039833.

Follow Rathfriland YFC on Facebook @Rathfrilandyoungfarmers to keep up to date with this event.