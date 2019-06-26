Rathfriland YFC set to host treasure hunt and barbecue

After the success of last years event, Rathfriland YFC are excited to announce the return of their annual treasure hunt and barbecue on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

This event is kindly sponsored by G A Allen Machinery, located outside Banbridge on the road from Loughbrickland to Rathfriland.

They sell a wide range of new and used machinery, backed up by a maintenance and repairs services, underpinned by almost six decades of knowledge and experience.

The local, family run business has supported Rathfriland Young Farmers’ throughout the years and the club are delighted to have them on board once again at their treasure hunt and barbecue.

The treasure hunt and barbecue will take place from Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club Hall, 18 Downpatrick Street, Rathfriland from 7pm. Participants will set off finding clues to the treasure hunt, designed by Mark Elliot.

The price for the event will be £12 steak and £7 burger for the barbecue on return (includes treasure hunt).

The treasure hunt and barbecue is suitable for all ages with a bouncy castle from inflatable attractions and a rodeo bull present, for both the young and the young at heart so everyone will be made very welcome.

This year Rathfriland YFC club members voted for the Southern Area Hospice to be their charity partner for their milestone year.

The SAHS provide invaluable support and care to people who are suffering from Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Motor Neurone Disease and AIDS.

They rely heavily on voluntary donations in order to provide the best quality of life for patients and their families.

It is estimated that one in two people will need or know someone who needs the hospice services in their lifetime and the fundraising department has to raise £7,123 per day to continue to provide these services.

The charity is extremely important to all club members and indeed the wider community of Rathfriland, making it a worthy charity to support.

A proportion of proceeds raised from this treasure hunt and barbecue will be donated to the Southern Area Hospice at the close of the 75th year.

In April past members were due to take part in a 75km for 75 years cycle, starting from their club hall, Downpatrick Street Rathfriland, travelling through Castlewellan, Newcastle, Annalong, Kilkeel, Rostrevor, Warenpoint, Newry and finishing at the hospice.

However, due to adverse weather conditions this was postponed until further notice.

A date is due to be set for this in the upcoming Committee Meeting.

So to keep up to date please follow the club’s Facebook @RathfrilandYoungFarmers.

All money raised from this event also will be added to the final total collected for the hospice for the year, so if you still wish to sponsor this event please see any club member.

The overall total presented to the SAHS will include a proportion of proceeds from the club’s 75th anniversary dinner also, which is due to be held on October 19 in the Belmont Hotel, Banbridge.

The club look forward to seeing everyone on Thursday, June 27 from 7pm at Rathfriland Young Farmers Club Hall.