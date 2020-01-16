Rathfriland YFC tractor and truck run

On Saturday, January 4 2020, Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club held their annual tractor and truck run.

Approximately 60 tractors and trucks turned out to support the event which assembled at Rathfriland Sale Yard from 11am.

The group left around 12 noon and travelled 15 miles throughout the local countryside before returning to Rathfriland YFC Club Hall, where a hearty lunch was served.

A huge thanks must go to Rathfriland Sale Yard for the use of their grounds for assembling the tractor run, Milestone Rathfriland for the delicious hearty lunch served, all the attendees of the tractor and truck run making the event as successful as it was and finally a huge thanks to all club and committee members for making the event possible.

As like all events ran by the club in the last year, a donation of proceeds from the tractor and truck run will be going towards the 75th anniversary fund for the Southern Area Hospice Services, Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club’s chosen charity for the year.

The club are currently looking forward to a busy 2020. The club held their first club meeting of 2020 on Monday, January 13.

The club’s annual general meeting will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020.

Rathfriland YFC would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their continued support throughout 2019 and wish all club members, friends and sponsors a very happy and prosperous new year.