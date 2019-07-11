Rathfriland YFC treasure hunt and barbecue

On Thursday, June 27, Rathfriland Young Farmers’ club held their annual treasure hunt and barbecue at their club hall.

The event was kindly sponsored by G A Allen Machinery, located outside Banbridge on the road from Loughbrickland to Rathfriland.

The Clan, second prize winners pictured with Roberta Simmons (club president) Stephen Gordon (club leader) and Mark Elliot

They sell a wide range of new and used machinery and the club were delighted to have them on board once again at one of their favourite events in the club calendar.

The treasure hunt was designed by Mark Elliot and saw participants set off on the hunt for clues around the Rathfriland area eventually leading them back to the hall for a barbecue and prize presentation.

First prize was Campbell Clan.

Second prize was The Clan (Ivan and Joan McCabe, Jean).

Participants having completed the treasure hunt, waiting on the best bit.. the barbecue

Third prize were The Sun Worshippers (George and Joanna Shaw and Rosemary Simpson).

Inflatable attractions and Buckin’ wild Rodeo Bull provided entertainment for all ages and were thoroughly enjoyed by all.

A donation of proceeds from the treasure hunt and barbecue have been added to the overall total raised for the Southern Area Hospice Services so far.

This year Rathfriland YFC club members voted for the Southern Area Hospice to be their charity partner for their milestone year.

Neil McMinn, John McCabe, Jonny Adams, Colin McMinn and David Bradford

The SAHS provide invaluable support and care to people who are suffering from Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Motor Neurone Disease and AIDS.

They rely heavily on voluntary donations in order to provide the best quality of life for patients and their families.

It is estimated that one in two people will need or know someone who needs the hospice services in their lifetime and the fundraising department has to raise £7,123 per day to continue to provide these services.

The charity is extremely important to all club members and indeed the wider community of Rathfriland, making it a worthy charity to support.

The overall total presented to the SAHS will include a proportion of proceeds from the club’s 75th anniversary dinner also, which is due to be held on October 19 in the Belmont Hotel, Banbridge.

Tickets for this event will go on sale in August this year (date to be confirmed).

To keep up to date with all Rathfriland YFC events please follow @rathfrilandyoungfarmers on Facebook.