Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club enjoy a busy summer programme

Rathfriland YFC kicked off their summer programme with a bang,

On Monday, June 10, club members came together and participated in a ‘clean up the town’ litter pick.

They lifted over eight bin bags of rubbish from the town and surrounding roads. A free ice cream for every participant in the litter pick was kindly donated by Grahams Ice Cream, Rathfriland.

Hannah Cromie and her sister Rebecca Cromie both took part in the Home Management finals held at Loughry Campus.

Hannah cooked bacon and cheese stuffed mushrooms, mozzarella stuffed port meatballs and honey cheesecake and Rebecca cooked pork spring rolls, pork and wholegrain mustard roulade and black cherry cheesecake.

The sister team brought home the bacon for Rathfriland YFC with Hannah placed first in the whole of the YFCU and Rebecca placed third, What a great achievement for the girls and the club.

Up next, Rathfriland YFC took two teams to the ‘Built It’ competition at Markethill Livestock Mart. Their task was to build a tiered planter. Team 2, captained by Neil McMinn picked up third place for their efforts.

Both planters can now be seen proudly on display at the club hall.

The next event in the club calendar was their treasure hunt and barbecue on June 27.

The event was kindly sponsored by G A Allen Machinery, located outside Banbridge on the road from Loughbrickland to Rathfriland.

The club were extremely pleased to have the business on board this year once again at one of the best events in the club calendar.

The club would also like to thank Mark Elliot for designing the treasure hunt, which was thoroughly enjoyed by all participants.

The evening was rounded off with a barbecue and a bit of craic at Rathfriland YFC Club Hall with entertainment provided by inflatable attractions and Buckin’ Wild Rodeo Bull.

The club would like to thank everyone who supported the event and helped raise money for a very worthy cause, the Southern Area Hospice Services.

The next event in the club calendar was Newry Show and on Saturday, June 29 members attended the show at their new grounds in Bessbrook.

The club spent the day conversing with members of the public, outlining the summer and winter programs in Rathfriland YFC and explaining the numerous benefits of being a member of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.

This year the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster are celebrating their 90th anniversary and the public were keen to be involved with the 90th anniversary mascott YFCU Moo, recently launched at the Balmoral Show.

The club looked forward to the annual July 12 celebrations being in their hometown of Rathfriland this year.

The club recently postponed their charity ‘75km for 75 Years’ cycle. This was to take place on April 27, 2019 however due to adverse weather this has now been rescheduled to Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Members will cycle from their club hall, Downpatrick Street Rathfriland to the Hospice in Newry, through Castlewellan, Newcastle, Annalong, Kilkeel, Rostrevor, Warrenpoint and into the Southern Area Hospice Grounds in Newry.

Members will be collecting money in each of the above towns. Any support will be greatly appreciated.

As previously mentioned, Rathfriland YFC are celebrating their 75th anniversary year, having planned many events throughout the year, including the annual treasure hunt and barbecue and also their anniversary dinner in the Belmont Hotel, Banbridge on October 19, 2019.

The club chose The Southern Area Hospice Services to be their charity partner for the year and a donation of proceeds from each event will be presented to the charity at the end of the anniversary year.

Tickets for the anniversary dinner will be on sale at the end of August, and they can be purchased through the club. This is set to be an exciting evening with various speakers and entertainment, an event not to be missed.

If you are between the age of 12-30 and are interested in joining Rathfriland YFC and becoming part of the leading rural youth organisation in Northern Ireland don’t hesitate to contact the club via Facebook @RathfrilandYoungFarmers or via telephone 07871039833 (Stephen Gordon - club leader).