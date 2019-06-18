Rathnafishogue T-Bone is the star of the show for Dexters at Lurgan

The good weather held this year for Lurgan show as the Dexter classes started promptly with bull any age for the first class.

The judge was Mr James Eccles and he carefully inspected a good entry of bulls before selecting his first place. This went to Ryan Lavery with Rathnafishogue T-Bone.

The cow class was won by James McCullough with Saltaire Spectre.

The third class for heifer any age went to Ballyloughan Kittiwake from the Montgomery family. The final class, the calf class, went again to James McCullough with Ballydavey Blissiesue.

The champion was Rathnafishogue T-Bone, a fine black Dexter bull, and the reserve champion was the cow Saltaire Spectre.

The champions of all the traditional Breed classes then went forward to compete for The George Savage Memorial Cup which was awarded to Ryan Lavery and Rathnafishogue T-Bone.

Mr Eccles spoke to all the competitors after the classes and answered any questions.

Results

Bull class: 1st, Ryan Lavery, Rathna fishogue T-Bone; 2nd, Northbrook Atlas, Bloomer Family; 3rd, Allendara Patrick, James McCullough.

Cow class: 1st, James McCullough, Saltaire Spectre; 2nd, Bloomer family, Ballyhartfield Binky; 3rd, James McCullough, Northbrook Millicut.

Heifer class: 1st, Ballyloughan Kittiwake, Montgomery Family; 2nd, Windygables Molly, James McCullough; 3rd, Ballyloughan Kelpie, Montgomery Family.

Calf class: 1st, Ballydavey Blissye Sue, James McCullough; 2nd, Ballyloughan Linnet, Montgomery family; 3rd, Ballyloughan Leo, Montgomery family.

Champion: Rathnafishogue T-Bone. Reserve Champion: Saltaire Spectre.