Ravenhill herd comes out on top in Ayrshire Herd competition

On the evening of Wednesday, 1st August, a large crowd of Ayrshire breeders and friends gathered at James and Pamela Brown’s Seaview Farm, Ballywalter, Co Down, for their annual Ayrshire Herds Competition Results and Stock judging evening.

After viewing the stock, many tried their hands at stock judging and were faced with three excellent classes of cows and heifers which had been placed by Master Judges Philip Reed and Geraint Thomas.

Host Farmers, James and Pamela Brown with Stockjudging winners'Mark Partington, Katie Gordon, Brian Weatherup and Sam Baird.

Following the stock judging, visitors enjoyed a delicious barbeque supper.

The club were delighted and fortunate to have the services of Philip Reed and Geraint Thomas from Wales as the competition judges. Both Philip and Geraint are from Wales and own the renowned herds, Rhos and Gwynnog respectively. Their herds have enjoyed much success in the show ring.

This year had a super entry of herds and the judges spent over three days travelling around the country, accompanied by Club Chairman Stewart Baxter, viewing all the herds and trying to select their various class and overall winners. They did state that it was a difficult task, and they were impressed by the quantity and quality of the entries which had exceeded their expectations.

This year the top honours went to the well known Ravenhill Herd of John and Caroline Suffern. The Ravenhill herd is a long established and well known herd that has enjoyed numerous successes over the years and it is a credit to the management and progressive thinking of John that the herd has been at the top of the game for so long.

The winners of the Small Herds section were Robert and Caroline McConnell ‘s Beechmount Herd from Templepatrick. This is their first time winning this award, and they were naturally delighted.

The full results are listed below.

The Club are extremely grateful to Danske Bank and AI Services who sponsored the Herds Competition and Stock Judging respectively, without sponsors events such as this would not be possible. It was lovely to see Robert McCullough from Danske Bank there on the evening to congratulate the prizewinners.

Thanks also must go to James and Pamela who made everyone very welcome and were excellent hosts.

The next date on the club calendar is the Multi Breed Calf show on Saturday, 18 August, 2018, in Ballymena Market with showing commencing at 10.30am. Philip Mattinson from the well known Troutbeck Herd is the judge.

Production/inspection group of Three: 1st John Suffern; 2nd Drummond Family; 3rd Martin King; 4th John and Michael Hunter

Progeny Group, four by same, large herd: 1st John Suffern, Rosehill Blackthorn; 2nd Robert Fleming, Brieryside New Proof; 3rd John and Michael Hunter, Rosehill Blackthorn; 4th James Brown, Ravenhill Equidistant

Progeny Group, four by same sire, smallherd: 1st Linda Campbell, A Linne; 2nd R&C McConnell, Haresfoot Panache; 3rd Raymond Stewart, Brocklehill Laird; 4th Philip Kelly, Revenhill Toy Story

Stockjudging under 18: 1st Brian Weatherup; 2nd Sam Baird; 3rd Katie Gordon

Stockjudging open: 1st Mark Partington; 2nd George McCormick; 3rd James Hamilton

Stockjudging club member: 1st Gareth Baird; 2nd James Weatherup; 3rd Peter Drummond and Richard Emerson.