RBSTNI annual show and sale moves to earlier date

The Northern Ireland Support Group of the Rare Breed Survival Trust are holding their annual show and sale on the earlier date of Saturday, August 17 this year.

This event provides a unique platform for breeders of traditional and rare breed livestock to exhibit their animals, buy new bloodlines and sell their cattle, sheep and poultry.

Entry forms and schedules are now available to download from the website at www.rbstni.co.uk The Rare Breed Survival Trust (RBST) is the UK’s only charity dedicated to promoting the breeding and registration of rare and native breeds.

The event will feature show classes for many different breeds of sheep, cattle, equines, pigs and poultry.

There will also be a range of country crafts on display including stick making and woolcraft.

The event is an ideal family day out giving children the opportunity to get up close to and learn about the wide variety of native farm livestock and to see how they are exhibited and judged.

You can also follow the group through their Facebook page at Rare Breeds Survival Trust NI.

The event takes place at Gosford Forest Park, Armagh, with judging from 9.00am.