RDA to host veterinary evening at Burrendale Hotel

The Ballyward Riding for the Disabled Association Driving Group (the only driving group in NI) is hosting a meeting at the Burrendale Hotel in Newcastle on the 17th October 2019 starting at 7.30pm.

The RDA vet Mr Sean Rooney BVSc MRCVS has kindly agreed to speak at the meeting on diagnosis and treatment of ulcers in the horse.

He will be joined by Tracey Hammond MSC (dist) from Dengie Horse Feeds, who is an equine nutritionalist and Tracey will speak on feeding and management of the ulcer prone horse.

This will be a very informative meeting and one not to be missed. Everyone is welcome.

Charge for the evening will be £10 per head in aid of Ballyward RDA Driving Group.

Spot prizes on the night.