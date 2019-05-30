RDS spaces secured as qualifiers take place at the Meadows

It was a busy weekend at the Meadows recently as the latest set of athletes became RDS bound following stiff competition at the second Dublin Horse Show Qualifiers, sponsored on the day by Sere Motors.

Saturday 18th May

International course designer Paul Duffy set a fair and testing course for the 148A Qualifier. Of the 48 starters, four combinations made it through the second round without penalty. With seven combinations to qualify the clear quartet decide not to jump off, and instead share the lions share of the prize fund.

The 138A qualifier saw Ellen Power claim the top spot in a thrilling jump off in the third round. Partnering the Powers Equine’s bay gelding ‘Bear Me In Mind’, Powers crossed the finish line in 35.25, nearly three seconds ahead of Cormac Taggart and Mr Dougherty, who finished in second place.

Claiming their spot in the 128A was Robert Russell with his mum Jane’s ‘Munsboro Plunkett’, who after three foot perfect rounds, collected the first qualifying spot in a fast competition. Hot on Russell’s heels was Lauren Adams with ‘Ravara Mohawk’ just half a second behind on 30.60secs.

In the 148 six and seven Year Old Qualifier it was a good day for six year old ponies, with the younger ponies taking the top four placings in the line up. RDS appointed course designer, John Doyle made good use of the arena at the Kinnego Embankment complex with eight combinations making it through to the final jump off to fight it out for the chance to compete in Ireland’ biggest equestrian showcase. Winning the class was Rhys Williams with ‘Dundaniel BigSky B’, a six year old Chestnut mare by ‘Cap Nord D’Hyrencourt’.

Sunday 19th May

Luck was certainly on the side of the Meadows. With the rain clouds threatening in the distance, it was the turn of the Young athletes.

Attending from all over the island of Ireland, many travelled to the Lurgan complex for the SERE Motors sponsored, Children on Horses and Young Rider classes for the 2019 Dublin Horse Show, annually staged by the Royal Dublin Society.

Having a busy day, Jack Ryan booked two places in the Young Rider finals later this summer. Ryan with his mother Marguerite’s ‘Cavalier Teaca’ took the win in the 1.35/1.40m qualifier and fourth place with Alexander Hamilton’s ‘Zavatar F’ in the 1.25/1.30m RDS competition.

Winning the 1.25/1.30m qualifier was Conor Costello with ‘Annestown Clover Concorde’.

The Children on Horses kicked the competition off in Arena 2. Seven combinations made it through to the second jump off, and with only four golden tickets up for grabs, a great jump off unfolded in the Meadows. Stopping the clock in 39.84 was Aoife Whelan with ‘CES Chipalier’, ahead of Cormac Taggart and Mr Easy Street, who secured qualification with a second place finish.

After three rounds of jumping, the winner of the 1.10/1.15m Young Rider qualifier was announced. As the final rider of the day, Jason Foley and ‘Beech House’ threw caution to the wind to take the win with a time of 40.35, a mere 0.40sec ahead of Casey Phair who held the lead with ‘Handsome’.

Junior Equitation

Over in the SERE Motors Arena, away from the Show Jumping, The Meadows also played host to the Junior Equitation Qualifiers.

In the under 138cm competition the winner was Tommy Halford with Louise Halford’s Brown Gelding ‘Moreno’. Whereas in the Over 138cm class, the winner was Suzanne McCourt’s ‘Rathbane Legend’ ridden by Emily McCourt.

Saturday 18th May 2019

148 RDS Qualifier (7 to Qualify)

1= Coolmore Showjumping’s Diamond (BE) (Annie Gibson);

1= Andrew Thompson’s Sligo Little James (Ellen Thompson);

1= Barra Sweetnam’s Perseus Spartacus (Ryan Sweetnam);

1= Coolmore Showjumping’s Aughnashammer (Tom Wachman);

5, Dermott Lennon’s Brooklyn Du Granit (John McEntee);

6, Gail McKeown’s Maumeen Jack (Aaron Killoran).

7, Patrick Finn’s Kilcummin Cruise (Ryan Sweetnam)

8, Gemma Stack’s Orchid’s Coryan (Leah Stack)

138 RDS Qualifier (7 to Qualify)

1, Powers Equine’s Bear Me In Mind (Ellen Power);

2, Karen Mc Fadden’s Mr Dougherty (Cormac Taggart);

3, Kieran Carey’s Bay Times (Robin Carey);

4, Karen Whelan’s Ban Dubh (Aoife Whelan);

5, Heffron Equine Ltd’s Double Trouble Boy (Alfie Adair);

6, Judith Dunlop’s Cornhill Snowey (Jenny Dunlop

7, Sandra Duffy’s Pidget (Robyn Lee)

8, Andrew Fleming’s Coppenagh Celtic Rebel (Patrick Fleming)

128 RDS Qualifier (7 to Qualify)

1, Jane C P Russell’s Munsboro Plunkett (Robert Russell);

2, Dale Adams’s Ravara Mohawk (Lauren Adams);

3, Marion Hughes’s Little Miss Big Time (Robyn McOwan);

4, Eugene Ryan’s Drombane Liath (Bríd Ryan);

5, Dearbhla Moloney’s Magnificant Magnet (Charlie Weldon);

6, John Lawler’s Miss Charming (Iseult Fleming)

7, Kathryn Lynch’s Coppenagh Hakuna Matata (Kate Lynch)

8, Jim Derwin’s Ballyknock Master Roan (James Derwin)

148 6&7 Year Old RDS Qualifier

1, Morgan Sheehy’s Dundaniel BigSky B (Rhys Williams);

2, Leo Monaghan’s Machnus D’Hyrencourt Z (Rory Kavanagh);

3, Tomas Ryan’s Desibel D’Brimbelles (Orlaith Ryan);

4, Jonathan Reape’s Barravalley Shadow (Katie McEntee);

5, James Kernan’s Johnny Jinx (John McEntee);

6, Elaine Daly’s Ti Chip Again (Rue Mc Namara)

7, Pat Fitzgerald’s Carnhill Sharkey (Alan Fitzgerald)

8, Paddy Bligh’s Castlehill Titan (Katelynn Kilkenny)

Sunday 19th May

1.25/1.30m Young Rider RDS Qualifier (5 to Qualify)

1, Grainne Costello’s Annestown Clover Concorde (Conor Costello);

2, Cian Harrison’s Mr Big Cash (Cian Harrison);

3, Coolmore Showjumping’s Cesha Old (Max Wachman);

4, Alexander Hamilton ‘s Zavatar F (Jack Ryan);

5, Paula Fahy’s Milchem Galaxy (Tomas Fahy);

6, Stephen Cassidy’s Lima Fortuna (Conor Cassidy).

1.35/1.40m Young Rider RDS Qualifier (4 to Qualify)

1, Marguerite Ryan’s Cavalier Teaca (Jack Ryan);

2, Keonan Stables ltd’s erico (Olivia A Roulston);

3, Hazel McGuinness’s Kilderrys Joint Venture (Aisling McGuinness);

4, Linda Courtney’s LCC Empty Pockets (Sean Monaghan);

5, Owen Horan’s Black Boy (Aoibhin Lowry);

6, Gillian Kerr’s Marblearch (Abby Morton).

Children on Horses RDS Qualifier (4 to Qualify)

1, Norma Stafford Lynch’s CES Chipalier (Aoife Whelan);

2, McFadden Equine’s Mr Easy Street (Cormac Taggart);

3, David Raeburn’s Garryard Electrolux (Amy Wood);

4, Martin O’dea’s CSF Liquorice (Lily O’Dea);

5, David Conlon’s Caltra Artic (Alfie Adair);

6, Marguerite Ryan’s Sandballin (Emily Moloney).

1.10/1.15m Young Rider RDS Qualifier(5 to Qualify)

1, Edward Widger’s Beach House (Jason Foley);

2, Casey Phair’s Handsome (Casey Phair);

3, Angela Kosko ‘s Happyness R (Angela Kosko );

4, Harry and Barbara Fitzpatrick’s SHW Candies Diamond (Isabel Fitzpatrick);

5, Jerry Sweetnam’s Cassiere (Helen Graves);

6, Samantha Dale’s Roundthorn Hercules (Jodie Creighton).

Junior Equitation Qualifiers

Under 138cms Junior Equitation (4 to Qualify)

1, Louise Halford’s Moreno (Tommy Halford)

2, Hannah Fenelon’s Mysterious Mand (Hannah Fenelon)

3, Edna Gamble’s Talyani (Katie Gibson)

4, Lisa Donnan’s Hollywood Pippin (Hollie Donnan)

5, Caroline Fogarty’s Billy Two Shoes (Kellie Fogarty)

6, Declan Dooley’s Derrycon Diamond (Gary Dooley)

Over 138cms Junior Equitation (4 to Qualify)

1, Suzanne McCourt’s Rathbane Legend (Emily McCourt)

2, Dale Adams’ Forans Delight (Maisie Adams)

3, Amelia McCarthy’s Tullaree Ruby Tuesday (Amelia McCarthy)

4, Sam Brennan’s Killaloe Stepping Out (Jack Brennan)

5, John Harte’s Duke of Dexter (Abbie Colins)

6, Bronagh Traynor’s Annaghmore Isabella (Bronagh Traynor)