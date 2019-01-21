Rea’s exhibit Euromilk and Grass-Master at Balmoral event

Rea’s of Finvoy have been appointed main distributors for Euromilk products in Ireland. Euromilk are a specialised manufacturer of high-quality agricultural machinery based in eastern Poland.

One of the main machines imported will be the diet feeder. Already several of these machines have been sold locally working extremely well. On show on the stand will be FXX 1600 model. This is a 16cu metre, double auger machine. The machine on show will be equipped with three feed doors, two at rear and one front, to enable it to operate in a lot of different feeding situations. Euromilk feeders are manufactured using high quality s355j2+n steel. The side walls are 8mm thick, bottom floor is 20mm, the std auger is 15mm with a 20mm H.D. version also available.

On show on the stand will be the Euromilk Buffalo manure spreader. This RX 1400 machine is a 14.5 cu metre machine capable of carrying 10 tonnes. It is equipped with 650/75-R32 wheels. The machine is also fitted with a hydraulic drawbar suspension system for comfort.

Also, on the stand will be the very successful and well proven range of Grass-master sprayers. Rea’s have been importing these sprayers now for 15 years and have many hundreds sold on Irish farms.