Ready for the ‘Royal Ulster’

The second annual Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships, in association with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland, returns to the Eikon Exhibition Centre on Tuesday, November 26.

After its successful introduction in 2018, the Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships formerly known as the ‘Allams Fatstock Show and Sale’, is a leading show and sale for the beef and lamb industries organised by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS).

With preparations well underway, this competitive one-day event will feature a show of premium beef cattle and lambs followed by a highly anticipated auction.

Throughout the day, entrants will compete for the coveted titles of Supreme Champion for beef cattle as well as the Best Butcher Pair for lambs. Winners of the Supreme Champion will also be awarded the renowned Allams Cup.

Owner of the 2018 Supreme Champion, Jack Smyth and last year’s winning buyer Corinne McAllister from the Morning Star spoke to the RUAS ahead of this years’ event.

Young breeder Jack Smyth, owner of Supreme Champion “Side Kick” said: “I was delighted to win Supreme Champion at the Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships last year. This fantastic show and auction is the highlight for me on the agri-calendar and I look forward to attending the event again in November.”

Morning Star owner Corinne McAllister commented: “The Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships is for us a highlight in the farming year and a showcase for the huge amount of hard work required for preparing stock. We look forward to continuing the long standing tradition of buying top class beef and lamb from local farmers that enables us to highlight the quality and traceability on our menus. The feedback and support we have received from farmers on the back of the show is fabulous and they queue up to sample their prize winners!”

Speaking about the event Alan Crowe, RUAS Chief Executive added: “We are delighted to be hosting the second annual Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships and are extremely grateful to have the generous financial support of the Bank of Ireland.

“Following on from the success of the first Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championship, we have continued to grow this popular show and sale as a pinnacle Beef and Lamb agri-event in Northern Ireland. With the show only a matter of weeks away, we look forward to welcoming back visitors and exhibitors to the Eikon Centre this November.”