Rebecca is chosen as 2019 Show Queen

The Ballymena Show Queen interview night was held on April 29th in the Show office at Ballymena Showgrounds.

This is the third year for the Ballymena Show Queen and it continues to be a successful event.

Two members from Lisnamurrican YFC and Ahoghill YFC entered the competition to be crowned this year’s Ballymena Show Queen.

Judges this year were Janet Redmond and Denise McPherson and the event organisers would like to thank them for taking the time to judge this event.

For the third year running, Ahoghill YFC have a winning streak with Rebecca Speers being crowned Show Queen for 2019. Runner up was Gail McCullough from Lisnamurrican YFC.

The competition organisers would also like to thank Claire Adams (Lisnamurrican YFC) and Lucy Hurrell (Ahoghill YFC) for taking part.

Main sponsor this year was Claire Campbell, Candle Belle and Haldene Fisher who kindly sponsored the runner-up prize.