Record-breaker Neale is Dungannon judge

Neale McQuistin, whose Shearling Ram, Airyolland Castro set a new breed record of 65,000gns at last year’s Beltex Premier Sale in Carlisle, is the appointed judge at the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Show and Export Sale being held at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Monday, August 26.

Neale and Janet McQuistin, who are from Newton Stewart in Dumfries and Galloway, currently have a flock of 170 breeding females and have been involved in the breeding of Beltex Sheep since 1998.

The new record price set at Carlisle for the Airyolland Shearling Ram was paid by Paul and Christine Tippets from Shifnal, Shropshire, for their Hackney and Wilodge Flocks.

Neale McQuistin is looking forward to the Dungannon Show and Sale, which has been organised under the auspices of the Beltex Sheep Society and the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club.

A total of 66 MV Accredited and Scrapie Monitored Pedigree Beltex Sheep will go under the hammer on the day – 44 Pedigree Males made up of three Aged Rams, 35 Shearling Rams and six Ram Lambs. There are 22 Pedigree Females being put forward for sale, all Shearling Ewes.

Arrival and inspection of sheep by club appointed inspector, Wade McCrabbe will take place between 8.30am and 10am with the show starting at 11am and the sale commencing at 1pm.

Chief Steward on the day is Irish Sheep Breeders Club Treasurer, Gary Scott.

For further information contact Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Secretary, Kenny Preston, on 07788 146521.