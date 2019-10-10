Record breaking price of £1790 paid for maiden heifer at Saintfield Mart

Super entry of almost 700 cattle on offer at Saintfield Mart, at Wednesday’s sale, sold to outstanding trade and strong demand for all types.

Top price of the day was record breaking for a maiden heifer £1790 for a super 680kg Limousin.

FAT CATTLE: 120 fats sold to £1335 for a 730kg Limousin bullock, £183 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1243 for a 840kg Charolais, £148 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 730kg, £183, £1335, 770kg, £162, £1247, 720kg, £165, £1188, 640kg, £174, £1113, 580kg, £183, £1061, Ballygowan producer Charolais cow 840kg, £148, £1,243, Ballynahinch producer Charolais cows 740kg, £166, £1,228, 680kg, £169, £1149, 780kg, £144 £1123, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 730kg, £157, £1146, 640kg, £173, £1107, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus heifers 700kg, £162, £1134, 600kg, £184, £1104, 600kg, £180, £1080, 640kg, £166, £1062, Ballynahinch producer Charolais cows 790kg, £138, £1090, 680kg, £156, £1060, Killyleagh producer Aberden Angus bull 980kg, £111, £1087, Ballygowan producer Friesian cows 820kg, £129, £1057, 890kg, £111, £987, 770kg, £124, £954, 760kg, £125, £950, 740kg, £125, £925, 720kg, £124, £892, Ballygowan producer Limousin cows 670kg, £154, £1031, 710kg, £144, £1022, 610kg, £159, £969, 680kg £142, £965, 580kg, £161, £933, Saintfield producer Limousin cows 730kg, £138, £1007, 760kg, £132, £1003, 750kg, £132, £990, Ballynahinch producer Saler cows 750kg, £130, £975, 690kg, £138, £952, 580kg, £161, £933, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 750kg, £129, £967, 720kg, £132, £950, 810kg, £108, £874, 820kg, £106, £869 and 820kg £105, £861.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Sold to £1630 for a Limousin cow and Limousin heifer calf at foot.

BULLOCKS: Excellent entry of 260 bullocks sold to £1165 for a 580kg Charolais (200).

Lighter sorts sold to £1055 for a 460kg Charolais (230).

Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Charolais 580kg, £1165, 560kg, £1120, 570kg, £1100, 500kg, £1025, 490kg, £1015, 440kg, £965, 450kg, £960, 400kg, £940, Downpatrick producer Charolais 550kg, £1100, 580kg, £1100, 570kg, £1080, 480kg, £1065, 460kg, £1055, 490kg, £1040, 470kg, £1000, 480kg, £1000, 450kg, £980, 450kg, £975, 430kg, £970, 430kg, £960, 450kg, £960, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 550kg, £1160, 560kg, £1100, 500kg, £1050, 500kg, £1005, 490kg, £1000, 500kg, £1000, 490kg, £990, 460kg, £950, 450kg, £900, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1110, 560kg, £1100, 580kg, £1100, 500kg, £1070, 500kg, £1020, 490kg, £1005, 500kg, £980, 440kg, £950, 400kg, £920, Killinchy producer Limousins 550kg, £1140, 500kg, £1070, 500kg, £1030, 460kg, £990, Crossgar producer Charolais 540kg, £1100, 500kg, £1085, 500kg, £1045, 450kg, £1040, 470kg, £1035, 460kg, £1020, 470kg, £1020, 490kg, £1020, 530kg, £1010, 470kg, £980, 460kg, £980, 440kg, £960, 420kg, £955, 460kg, £955, 440kg, £950, 430kg, £940, Dromore producer Charolais 530kg, £1100, 560kg, £1040, 500kg, £1020, 430kg, £970, Lurgan producer Limousins 540kg, £1100, 550kg, £1100, 590kg, £1100, 600kg, £1100, 540kg, £1070, 550kg, £1060, 540kg, £1050, 500kg, £1040, 520kg, £1040, 500kg, £1000, Ballygowan producer Charolais 490kg, £1050, 470kg, £990, 400kg, £930, Castlewellan producer Charolais 520kg, £1005, 490kg, £1000, 500kg £990, 440kg £980, 490kg, £960, 430kg, £930, 450kg, £930, 400kg, £900, 390kg, £880, Downpatrick producer Herefords 530kg, £1010, 550kg, £1000, 560kg, £1000, 440kg, £975, 470kg, £940, Dromara producer Simmentals 560kg, £1060, 500kg, £1020, 440kg, £985, 440kg, £940, 400kg, £920, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 490kg, £1040, 450kg, £1000, 470kg, £965, 440kg, 3930, 470kg, £925, 440kg, £890 and Killinchy producer Charolais 510kg, £1040, 450kg, £960, 460kg, £960, 390kg, £850, 370kg, £810.

HEIFERS: 160 heifers sold to record breaking prices of £1790 for a super 680kg Limousin (263), lots from the same pen sold to £1600, £1520.

Lighter sorts sold to £1000 for a 400kg Charolais (250).

Leading prices: Portaferry producer Limousins 680kg, £1790, 540kg, £1600, 600kg, £1520, 550kg, £1280, 560kg, £1280, 560kg, £1220, 520kg, £1175, 520kg, £1090, Moneyrea producer Charolais 650kg, £1250, Carryduff producer Aberdeen Angus 700kg, £1150, 550kg, £1050, 460kg, £850, Armagh producer Aberdeen Angus and Herefords 580kg, £1150, 500kg, £1015, 490kg, £940, 450kg, £930, 470kg, £890, Comber producer Limousins 500kg, £1120, 490kg, £900, 440kg, £850, 370kg, £785, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 550kg, £1100, 500kg, £1030, 490kg, £990, 460kg, £890, Lisburn producer Limousins 520kg, £1030, 550kg, £1020, 500kg, £1000, Saintfield producer Charolais 400kg, £1000, 450kg, £980, 350kg, £825, Newry producer Charolais 490kg, £1035, 500kg, £950, 410kg, £840, Downpatrick producer Charolais 490kg, £980, 460kg, £955, 500kg, £950, 410kg, £865, 400kg £810 and Annalong producer Limousins 500kg, £1020, 520kg, £1000, 490kg, £940, 460kg, £930.

SUCKLED CALVES: 60 sold to £980 for a 440kg Charolais bull (222).

Leading prices: Crossgar producer Charolais bulls 440kg, £980, 420kg, £925, 390kg, £885, Charolais heifer 290kg, £780, Ballynahinch producer Charolais heifers 450kg, £915, 460kg £895, 430kg, £885, 400kg, £825, Bangor producer Charolais bulls 400kg, £810, 340kg, £790, 350kg, £785 and Ballynahinch producer Limousin heifers 400kg, £860, 370kg, £825, 360kg, £770, 350kg ,£760, 320kg, £750, 360kg, £730.

DROPPED CALVES60 Drops sold to £385 for a Aberdeen Angus bull and £350 for Belgian Blue heifer.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £385, £325, £320, Aberdeen Angus heifers £280, £255, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £355, £280, £275, Aberdeen Angus heifer £245, Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue bulls £355, £320, £280, Belgian Blue heifers £350, £340, £290, Saintfield producer Limousin bulls £300, £290, Limousin heifers £270, £260 and Crossgar producer Limousin heifers £275, £240.