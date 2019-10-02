Record entry of Angus bulls at Stirling

United Auctions will welcome a record entry of Aberdeen-Angus bulls for a second consecutive year at Stirling Bull Sales in October.

Scotland’s leading livestock auctioneers will also see entries of Beef Shorthorn, Limousin and Simmental bulls up on the year.

The Autumn Bull Sales start next month with 698 pedigree bulls and females across nine breeds on show and sale from Sunday 20th to Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at Stirling Agricultural Centre.

The Stirling Bull Sales is supported by Galbraith, Scotland’s leading independent property consultancy.

Sunday judging on 20th October will include Aberdeen-Angus, Beef Shorthorn and Limousin cattle with their sales taking place the following day along with the sale of Maine Anjou, Lincoln Red, Salers and British Blond bulls.

The pre-sale shows of Charolais bulls and Simmental cattle will also be held on Monday 21st October and they will go under the hammer on Tuesday 22nd October.

A highlight of this year’s national event will be three major dispersals of pedigree Aberdeen-Angus and Charolais.

On Monday 21st October, Aberdeen-Angus breeders will have the opportunity to secure great bloodlines from two successful and well-established herds.

First through the ring is the total sale of Ben Marsden’s Liley herd of Aberdeen-Angus cattle from Penistone, South Yorkshire.

It includes the sale of multiple show champion Liley Kinannie and senior stock bull Shadwell Earl P773.

Next will be the complete sale of the autumn calving portion of the Forfar-based Wolflaw herd from D & P Murray, comprising 20 cows with calves at foot.

Meanwhile, the complete sale of the Lesliepark herd of pedigree Charolais from Denny-based breeder G Russell will take place on the morning of Tuesday 22nd October.