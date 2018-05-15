Record price of £94,500 achieved for classic tractor at auction

East Anglian-based auctioneer, Cheffins, has broken the record for the highest price paid for a classic tractor with £94,500 achieved for a 1981 Ford County 1474 Long Nose, against an estimate of £60,000 - £70,000.

The tractor was sold as part of a landmark auction of classic Ford and Fordson tractors on behalf of well-known enthusiast, Paul Cable and was purchased by an Irish collector.

The Paul Cable collection went under the hammer on Saturday, May 12th near Potters Bar in Hertfordshire.

Comprising of 38 sought-after Ford classic tractors and piles of implements and spares, the collection has been earmarked as one of the most important single-vendor sales of classic tractors for many years.

Amassed over 14 years, many of the tractors on offer were some of the rarest examples of their type to have hit the market, including the uncommon Fordson County derivatives such as the Super-4, Super-6 and a 1957 Four Drive.

Bill King, Chairman, Cheffins commented: “The prices achieved at this astonishing auction far exceeded our expectations. With a huge crowd of enthusiasts from throughout the UK and particularly Ireland, there was strong bidding throughout with several record prices being achieved.

“Following a 50-year career in farming, Paul Cable decided to retire and sell his collection, creating one of the most significant on-site sales for machinery of this type to have hit the market for many years.”

The second highest value tractor on offer on the day was a County 1184 dating back to 1981 which sold for £56,700 to a farmer from Lincolnshire; swiftly followed by the 1961 Doe Triple-D which has some good provenance with well-known previous owners which was sold for £44,100 and was purchased by a buyer from Scotland. Similarly, a low-houred 1979 County 1174 which operated at Stansted Airport sold for £43,050, over double its lower estimate of £20,000 and is set for Ireland. Mainly dating back to the 1960’s, 70’s and 80’s, most of the tractors on offer had been beautifully restored and preserved.

Oliver Godfrey, Cheffins, continued: “This is one of the finest collections of Ford and Fordsons variants in the UK. With a fantastic eye and a skill for preservation, Paul’s collection is a Ford and Fordson enthusiast’s dream. The level of interest we have had for this sale was exceptional and we were incredibly busy on the day with buyers from all over the country.”

Other high value lots from the day include:

1989 Ford 7810 ‘Silver Jubilee’ – 37,275

1979 County 1174 – 35,700

1986 Ford FW-60 – 30,975

1975 Ford 7000 – 27,825

1982 Ford TW-30 – 26,250

2013 Land Rover Discovery – 23,100

1977 County 7600-Four – 23,100

The sale took place on Saturday, May 12th close to in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire.

For more information please visit www.cheffins.co.uk, or call Cheffins auctioneers on 01353 777767.