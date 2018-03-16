Record smashed at ‘Young Stars’

It was a cold day outside at the annual Commercial Cattle NI ‘Young Stars’ event in Dungannon, but the sale ring was at a boiling temperature.

A Northern Ireland record was broken when Alan Veitch’s heifer made top price of the day at £8,000. This heifer was sired by the Limousin bull Lodge Hamlet out of an ex show heifer from the Veitchs.

After strong bidding it was knocked down to an undisclosed showman from the UK on the phone. It is expected she will make an appearance on the show circuit throughout the year.

A total of eight cattle were sold for export from this event, six to the mainland UK and two to Southern Ireland.

Judge for the day was Mr James Nesbet from Scotland. James made swift work going through the breed classes to tap his overall champion from the pen of Jack Smyth, Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone. This Limousin sire heifer was tapped forward as breed champion early in the day and caught the eye of commercial show man Gareth Corrie from Newtownards, Co. Down who bought her for £4000.

Reserve Overall Champion and Reserve Limousin champion went to Mark and Shane Doyle from Kilkeel, Co. Down. This stylish red heifer caught the eye of last year’s judge Blair Duffton from Scotland and sold for £4,100.

British Blue Champion and Reserve Champion went to Jack Smyth with two full embryo brothers out of an ex show heifer ‘Mojo’. Blair Duffton decided these two brothers were too good to split apart when he bought the champion at £3100 and reserve at £2,000.

Charolais Champion went to D&R Simpson from Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone. This yellow caught the eye of Paul Woodside who bought her for £2,600.

Reserve Charolais Champion and Breeding Heifer Champion went to the Elliott family from Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh.

In the native section David Henderson from Co. Fermanagh had a clean sweep when he took Champion and Reserve Champion.

Other top prices:

Emmett Kelly Limousin heifer £1,700 to Blair Duffton

Emmett Kelly Limousin heifer £1,650 to undisclosed bidder

David Bothwell Charolais heifer £1,540 to Frank Cassidy

Seamus McGuiness Limousin heifer £1,440 to Blair Duffton

James O’Kane Charolais heifer £1,420 to Richard Powell

The Commercial Cattle NI would like to thank Ireland Genetics for their sponsorship for this event and auctioneer Stephen Redmond from Dungannon Farmers Market.

Speaking after the event club chairman Robert Simpson said: “This Young Stars event has grown into one of the best sales in the country and after this year’s NI record price it won’t be going anywhere soon.”