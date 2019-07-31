Red hot returns for Blacknoses

There was standing room only at Beattie’s Valais Blacknose export sale as buyers travelled from right across Ireland and the UK to attend.

Richard and Selina Beattie had listed 70 lots for sale, with guest auctioneer Glyn Lucas flying through the catalogue to record a 100% clearance at strong returns.

There was a packed ringside at Beatties Valais Blacknose sale held on farm at Omagh. Over 20 lots were purchased for export to the UK, Portugal and beyond

Demand was fierce for all lots with prices topping at 3600 guineas. This was paid by UK Valais breeder and livestock consultant Steve Jones who was purchasing for an export contract. This was for an aged imported stock ewe and was one of five that were on Mr Jones’s shopping list. He went on to fork out 3100, 2900, 2800 and 2300 guineas for her pen mates.

Glen Blacklock travelled from Dumfries to purchase several quality females including the first lot to come under the hammer which attracted a final bid of 2900 guineas.

This was for an imported stock ewe, six of these returned an average of £3080.

Trade for ewe lambs was on fire with established and new breeders keen to acquire some of the excellent lots on offer from the Beatties flock. There were a number which sold at 2800 guineas and 21 levelled at £2445 each. Leading buyer in this section was Rebecca McAlister, Newry, who had handpicked several outstanding ewe lambs and a smart tip lamb to run with them.

The sale leader at 3600 guineas was this prolific imported stock ewe snapped up by Steve Jones

Ram lambs chalked up an average of £507 for 26 sold, with two lots selling at 700 guineas each.

Richard and Selina Beattie would like to wish all purchasers well with their stock, and thank all those who assisted in any way in the run up to the sale and on the night itself.

Leading prices in guineas:

Aged ewes 3600 gns to Steve Jones, 3100 gns to Steve Jones, 2900 gns to Glen Blacklock, 2900 gns to Steve Jones, 2800 gns to Steve Jones

Steve Jones parted with 3100 guineas on behalf of an export contract for lot 2, an imported ewe born in 2013

Ewe lambs 2800 gns to Rebecca McAlister, Newry 2800 gns to Rebecca McAlister, 2800 gns to Rebecca McAlister, 2800 gns Barry Maybin, Kells, 2700 gns to Rebecca McAlister, 2700 gns to Declan Rodgers, Donegal, 2600 gns Jim Logan, Portugal, 2600 gns Rebecca McAlister, 2600 gns Lisa Taylor Ballymoney, 2500 gns to Jim Logan Portugal.

Ram lambs 700 gns to Glen Blacklock Dumfries, 700 gns to Rebecca McAlister Newry, 650 gns to Sarah Jane Gibson, Co Wicklow, 650 gns to Brian Matthews, Tullamore 6 stock ewes averaged £3080 21 ewe lambs £2445 26 ram lambs £507 11 wether lambs £296.

There was a massive crowd at Beatties Valais Blacknose Sale held recently with a 100% clearance recorded at brisk trade