Red hot Shorthorn trade at Caramba sale

There was tremendous presale interest in the selection of yearlings from the Caramba Beef Shorthorn Herd, with owner Tom Staunton being left speechless by the bidding frenzy that became apparent with heifers topping at a remarkable 8400 euros.

The quality of cattle was remarkable, with the entry of 14 heifers and four young bulls being the most consistent batch he has offered to date via his on line sales platform www.pedigreesales.co.uk

All bids were able to be viewed live which was a new feature for the 2018 sale.

The star of the sale was Caramba Rothes Lovable who sold at 8400 euros after spirited bidding to David and Tom Bradley Farmer who run the Meonside herd. Lovable is a full sister to the multi award winning Caramba Rothes Hottie who has numerous All Ireland Championships under her belt. The sire is the highly regarded Carrarock Chalkie who is proving to be a mighty breeder.

Realising 7600 euros was the flashy Caramba Secret Love sired by Bushypark Ultra. She is bred from Uppermill Secret Passion who is very well thought of in the Caramba herd. Finding this lot too tempting to resist was Graham Hunt for his Sowerby Herd based at Thirsk, England.

Caramba Ladybella was purchased by the youngest bidder in the sale, James Shaw, who is adding to his Glebefarm Herd, Moy, Dungannon. He parted with 7300 euros to make sure this promising heifer headed home with him. She is sired by Ultra and out of a super cow family tracing back to the noted Shadybrook Perfection 35S.

Chasing this at 7100 euros was one of the earliest lots in the sale Caramba Debbie Louise. Another Ultra daughter, this much admired heifer is bred from an Alta Cedar Perfect Storm cow. She will travel to Libby Clarke’s Maralin herd, Co Armagh.

David and Tom Bradley Farmer have a number of choice lots on their shopping list for their new farm at Dumfries, including Caramba Rothes Lola who realised 6500 euros.

She is out of one of the original foundation females purchased from Uppermill, and sired by the ever consistent Ultra.

The batch of 14 yearling heifers met with a 100% clearance to level at an average price of 4614 euros.Three out of the four young bulls catalogue topped at 2900 euros paid for Caramba Kinvara. He was purchased by the Bradley Farmer team.

The overall sale average for 17 yearlings is 4276 euros.

Tommy Staunton was delighted on the response to his third online sale of young stock with many repeat customers either purchasing or bidding to try and secure lots.

“When I first went down the route of online marketing I never could have visualised how quickly breeders would embrace the concept. Perhaps what has been the most enjoyable has been how the previous sale cattle have performed for buyers. I am extremely grateful to everyone who participated in the sale and wish all of the purchasers well with their stock. I would also like to thank each and every person who assisted in getting the stock ready, or helped in any way to ensure the smooth running of the sale.”

For full sale details log onto www.pedigreesales.co.uk