Red Tractor evening for pork producers

The Ulster Farmers’ Union along with Red Tractor are putting together an open event ‘Driving Red Tractor Pork into the Future’ for the pig industry in Northern Ireland.

Those involved with pig farming are invited to attend the event on January, 29 at 7.30pm in Loughry CAFRE campus to hear directly from Red Tractor representatives.

UFU president, Ivor Ferguson, says there is a need for such an event.

“This is a great opportunity for pig producers to ask questions directly to Red Tractor representatives and to ensure we are able to input our views and thoughts. Producers rarely get the opportunity for a face to face meeting with Red Tractor so I would encourage all those with an interest to attend and make their voices heard,” he said.

Mike Sheldon, Red Tractor Pigs Chairman and Phillipa Wiltshire, Head of External Relations will provide an update on the progress to develop Red Tractor into the flagship for British food and farming with world-class standards, independent inspection and robust compliance at its core. The floor will then open to attendees to ask questions directly to the Red Tractor representatives. This will be chaired by UFU president Ivor Ferguson.

The event is free and places can be booked online at www.ufuni.org/events or contact the UFU office directly on 02890 370 222.