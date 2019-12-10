Redrock Machinery out in force

Redrock Machinery is confirming a strong demand for its products in the run-up to the 2019 Royal Ulster Winter Fair.

“Dairy and beef farmers continue to recognise the benefits of feeding a total mixed ration. Hence the growing demand for our feeder range,” confirmed company sales’ manager Mark Linden.

A Redrock single auger tub feeder

“We are seeing this factor impact on demand from customers throughout the UK, Ireland and Europe.”

He added: “The growing environmental pressures on agriculture mean that farmers are seeking to make best use of farm wastes. Again, this is having a very positive impact on the demand for our slurry pumps and spreading equipment.”

Redrock will have a comprehensive line up of machinery on the stand at this year’s Winter Fair. This will include a tub feeder, slurry pump and silage shear grab

Redrock tub feeders are extremely versatile and fully complement the needs of dairy and livestock farmers in Northern Ireland.

A Redrock shear grab.

Mark Linden again: “We will have a single auger option on the Winter Fair stand. The machines are also built to last, which reflects the heritage of the entire Redrock equipment range.”

The Redrock vertical mixer feeder range can mix anything from large round or square bales of silage, straw, hay to precision cut silage, maize meal etc. Serrated knives are used to efficiently chop fibrous foodstuffs to the length required for effective mixing and healthy digestion. They are assisted by two ‘counter knives’, which restrict material as it is driven past them by the auger. These come as standard.

The auger incorporates a carefully positioned sweeper arm, which has been painstakingly designed by Redrock machinery to give a perfect blend of all selected ingredients – time after time. This ensures an even, fluffy and appetising discharge, which livestock will find palatable and easy to eat.

Where slurry equipment is concerned, Redrock is confirming a particularly strong demand for its slurry tanker and trailing shoe combinations.

“The same principle holds, where tankers and dribble bars are concerned,” said Mark.

“Farmers view these systems as a means of putting slurry to best use while, at the same time, minimising ammonia volatilisation levels.

“Orders for slurry pumps are also very strong at the present time.”

The Redrock management team is expecting a large turnout of both farmers and contractors at this year’s Winter Fair.

“All visitors will be made more than welcome,” said Mark Linden.

For further information, contact Redrock machinery on (028) 37552390.

Website: www.redrockmachinery.com