Reducing teat bacteria by 99.999%

A revolutionary new teat cleaning and disinfection product which reduces viable bacteria by 99.999% even in the presence of high levels of organic matter, and which complements the bacterial action by conditioning the teat skin, has just been launched on the market.

Valiant Foam-Ultra is available as a pre-foaming dip or single use wipe and only takes half a minute to cleanse, condition and disinfect the teat.

Paul Nunn, European Product Development Manager for Genus ABS is pictured with Gordon Reid when he visited the farm of Robert & Gordon Reid in Banbridge to discuss the excellent performance of Valiant products on their 200 cow + dairy farm.

Commenting on this revolutionary product Paul Nunn from Genus ABS said: “Chlorine Dioxide, activated by the addition of a catalyst, provides disinfection during the half minute that the product is on the teat. During this short time the product conditions the teat skin superbly which complements the bacterial action.”

He added: “The level of disinfection supplied by Valiant Foam-Ultra is in excess of five logs (reducing viable bacteria by more than 99.999%) and is designed to do this even in high levels of organic matter – exactly the conditions you’ll find on many teats as cows enter the parlour. Surfactants drive the chemistry through any organic matter on the teat so the antibacterial properties get right through to any nooks and crannies where bacteria might be hiding. The same surfactants cut through and lift any muck off the teat so that after around 30 seconds cleaning is quick and easy with a single-use towel or wipe.”

Valiant Foam-Ultra foams beautifully and its ‘Long Cling Technology’ (LCT) means it remains as a foam on the teat when other products would have reverted to liquid. It also has a pleasant peppermint scent making using it a positive addition to the parlour environment too.

Paul went on to say that the product delivers longer 21 day stability. For example if you have just 120 cows milked twice each day you can mix all 20 litres at once, or if using the wipe form you can mix the 20 litres at once and then add the chemical to each of the six rolls of specially tested cotton wipe required.

For further details of Valiant Foam-Ultra contact your local Genus ABS representative or phone the office on 02838 331451.