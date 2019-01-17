Refrigeration experts team up with Scottish Natural Heritage to combat overpopulation of red deer

The UK’s largest fridge and freezer trailer provider has partnered with Scottish Natural Heritage to help control the overpopulation of red deer in the Cairngorms.

Coldtraila was recently called into action by Scotland’s public body responsible for the country’s natural, genetic and scenic diversity, to supply its brand new carcass hanging trailer to safely store red deer during an ongoing cull of the animals.

With no natural predators, deer populations in Scotland are significantly rising, especially red deer, which is contributing to the spread of habitat damage and disease.

An increase in culling by Scottish Natural Heritage is currently taking place in the Cairngorms National Park’s mountain range in the eastern highlands of Scotland, to help manage the unsustainable deer numbers.

Ross Pushman, Managing Director of Coldtraila, said: “Scottish Natural Heritage has the hugely important and challenging job of keeping the largely wilderness landscape of the highlands in pristine condition.

“Ultimately, this means controlling the wildlife populations that reside there.

“Currently, red deer numbers are too high to allow the fragile ecosystems in their habitats to recover from grazing and disease spreading, especially in the Cairngorms.

“We were called in to help control the issue by supplying a special game trailer based on a 4.8m long German-made Unsinn, which is fitted with two hanging rails incorporating roof mounted electric winches for lifting carcases from the ground.

“This way, the deer are safely and humanely removed from the areas of concern.”

Having a wealth of experience in refrigeration and the mobile handling of game and carcasses, the team at Coldtraila were able to provide the highest quality trailers for the storage of up to 15 red deer at a time.

The team exhibited the new trailer at LAMMA 2019 earlier this month, the UK’s leading farm machinery, equipment and services show.

For more information on the new trailer, visit https://www.coldtraila.co.uk/special-trailer-sales/.