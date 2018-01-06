Regional Food Programme opens for applications

The 2018/19 Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme (NIRFP), which is a DAERA-funded programme to help raise the profile of quality regional food, has opened for applications.

This important funding programme within the food and drink sector encourages collaboration between all sectors and representative bodies within the local food industry.

The programme has supported many local events and initiatives by providing financial support in three key areas - regional fairs/exhibitions, seminars/workshops, and information programmes.

Last year NIRFP awarded just under £200,000 to 22 projects, providing local producers with showcasing opportunities at a range of agri-food events across Northern Ireland and supporting the development of a number of food and drink networks.

Applications for projects taking place from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019 will open on Friday 5 January.

Closing date for completed applications is noon on 14 February. Awards will be subject to a national budget allocation being agreed.

Scheme rules mean that only not-for-profit groups with a Northern Ireland membership, registered charities or not-for-profit regional development agencies that plan to delivery projects that raise the profile of NI regional food can apply. Applications for collaborative ventures involving two or more eligible organisations working together to deliver the objectives of the Programme are encouraged.

An application form for funding can be downloaded from https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/northern-ireland-regional-food-programme-2018-19 or obtained from the contact details below: NIRFP Management Team

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Room 518, Dundonald House, Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast, BT4 3SB, Tel: 028 9052 4497, Email: agrifoodsupportbranch@daera-ni.gov.uk