Regional Food Programme opens for applications

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced the opening of the 2019/20 Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme (NIRFP), a DAERA-funded programme to help raise the profile of quality regional food.

This important funding programme encourages collaboration between all sectors and representative bodies within the local food and drinks industry.

The programme has supported many local events and initiatives by providing financial support in three key areas - regional fairs/exhibitions, seminars/workshops, and information programmes.

In 2018 the NIRFP awarded just under £200k to 25 projects, providing local producers with showcasing opportunities at a range of agri-food events across Northern Ireland in addition to supporting the development of a number of food and drink networks.

Applications for projects taking place from April 1st 2019 to March 31st 2020 must be submitted by 12 noon on Wednesday, February 6th 2019.

Awards will be subject to budget availability.

Application forms can be downloaded from https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/northern-ireland-regional-food-programme-2019-20.