Relish Taste the Island packed programme in Northern Ireland

A 12-week celebration of Northern Ireland’s finest food and drink, tasty experiences and scrumptious adventures kicks off this week, encouraging people to ‘Taste the Island’ with an extensive range of events taking place throughout September, October and November.

‘Taste the Island’ is a three-year initiative developed in partnership between Tourism NI, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland that gives people a chance to savour and truly experience the world-class, mouth-watering food and drink offering in all corners of Northern Ireland.

The programme of events includes a number of regions with Armagh Food and Cider Festival from 19th September, Festival Lough Erne from 21st September, the Taste Causeway Festival and Slow Food Festival Derry~Londonderry in October and Belfast’s Twilight Market in November.

Experiences across the autumn include a gourmet weekend of island delights on Rathlin, discovering the magic that goes into beer-making at the Whitewater Brewery Tour in Castlewellan, trying your hand at gin distilling at Hughes Craft Distillery in Moira or experiencing a live cookery demonstration with Niall McKenna at James Street Cookery School.

Tourism NI’s Food and Drink Development Officer Gary Quate is encouraging everyone to enjoy what’s on offer across Northern Ireland.

“We are running an extensive programme of events and experiences as part of Taste the Island, including everything from visits to food producers, food trails and food festivals, hands-on workshops and the chance to sit back and enjoy the best of modern local cuisine in traditional pubs, restaurants and cafes,” said Gary.

“Tourism NI has been working with the food and drink industry on this initiative to showcase the best of our award-winning food and drink. We want to provide local and international visitors with experiences and events that will encourage them to discover our exciting local food scene and create lasting memories which will make them want to return,” he added.

For the full programme and to book a Taste the Island experience this September, October and November visit: www.discovernorthernireland.com/tastetheisland or follow #TastetheIsland

