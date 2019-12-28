Renowned UFU group secretary celebrates his 93rd birthday

Christmas Day saw former Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) Group Secretary Noel Hart celebrating his 93rd birthday.

This landmark event provided the Co Londonderry man with an opportunity to reflect on his life and the beneficial impact the Union has had on the farming industry over the past decades.

But above all else Noel can look back with great fondness on the almost 40 years up to 1989, during which time he was the man at the helm of the Union’s activities in North West Derry. During this period, he witnessed the UK’s entry into the then European Community and, as it has turned out, the twists and turns of the Brexit process. But, perhaps more importantly, he was the man on the ground helping farmers to meet the challenges of intensification and the introduction of new technologies at a pace not witnessed up to that point.

Noel will be the first man to confirm that production agriculture is as important to the economy of the North West Derry region today as it was back those 60-plus years ago, when he took over the reins of the then recently formed Union group.

“The area boasts a number of Northern Ireland’s most proficient and forward thinking farmers,” he said.

“This has always been the case and I am proud to say that I worked closely with many of these wonderful people during my time with the Union.”

Noel hails from Coolderry, close to Coleraine. He was born into a mixed farming family. Dairying was the main interest as Noel was growing up.

“The farm extended to 53 acres, which was quite large business at that time,” he explained.

“I knew my brother was destined to take over the farm. However, this did not diminish my love for agriculture and all things farming.

Noel attended the local Dam Head primary school. He was subsequently accepted by the Irish Society in Coleraine and finished his education at Coleraine Technical College.

Noel returned to work on the home farm, following his father’s death at the age of 52. However, he soon found himself appointed as Secretary of Coleraine YFCU. It was this development that opened up a world of opportunity for him. One of these took the form of a visit to the United States, as part of an International Farming Youth Exchange. He was 24 years’ old at the time. The visit allowed him to gain first-hand experience of farming in two states: Kansas and Wyoming.

“It was an amazing trip,” he stressed.

“The contrast between the farms I visited was mind blowing. Wyoming is ranching country while Kansas is home to some of the world’s largest grain growing businesses.

“I went out on the Britannic and came home on the Mauritania.”

On arriving back from the US, Noel was appointed to the position of YFCU organiser for Counties Fermanagh and Tyrone. This entailed him moving to Omagh.

“I really enjoyed that part of the world and met some lovely people there,” he recollected.

Noel’s move west coincided with a major re-structuring of the way the UFU went about its business. This entailed the formation of the group structure, which we know today.

“The new groups superseded the old branches in terms of delivering services to Union members,” he explained.

“North West Derry was the first of the new groups to be founded in 1951. However, I found myself the following year securing a position as group secretary with the South Derry group.

“Twelve months later the opportunity to move to the North West Derry arose and I took it.”

Noel is quick to point out that the structure of agriculture in Northern Ireland was vastly different then, compared to what we see today.

“Mixed farming predominated,” he said.

“Good land could be bought for £100/ac. The average Union membership fee was £1 per annum with some of the larger farm businesses paying £2.

“How things have changed. When I took over the North West Derry position, there were 900 Union members in the region. When I retired in 1989, the number was the same. However, farm size had increased dramatically during this period while the total number of farmers across the province had reduced tremendously. So maintaining Union membership at historic levels with all this change going on was no mean feat.”

According to Noel, 75% of the North West Derry group areas is in the less favoured areas.

“I am delighted that the union membership always reflected the entire community across the Union. I worked closely with priests and community leaders from all backgrounds to ensure that every rural voice was heard at times of need.”

Noel attributes the growth in the popularity of the Union and the NFU Mutual Insurance company to the personalised service made available to farmer-members.

“Yes I would meet many farmers in their own homes,” he said.

“But I was as likely to meet them at the mart. In fact, I did a high proportion of my business from the car that would have been parked-up at the various sale venues throughout the year.”

Noel is quick to highlight the appointment of Raymond Haslett to his team in 1972 as one of the key reasons for the UFU growing from strength to strength in the North West Derry.

“We were a great team,” he stressed.

“Noel went on to succeed me as Senior Group Secretary. His appointment reflected the potential for growth in the North West Derry group. Potential is one thing: actually achieving it is something else entirely.”

Insurance and financial services have always made a major funding contribution to the activities of the UFU across Northern Ireland. In Noel’s case, he took over a business with an annual turnover of £7,500. By the time of his retirement this figure had been increased to a seven figure sum.

Noel commented: “But it was the activities of the Union in representing the day-to-day needs of farmers on the ground that cemented the reputation of the organisation with its members

“Prior to joining the EC, this was exemplified by the work put in by Union staff, commodity chairmen and office bearers in representing Northern Ireland at the annual review of agriculture, held in London.

“In later years this work was further endorsed by the tremendous lobbying work carried on in Brussels.”

It’s 30 years since Noel Hart retired. The last three decades have seen him travel the world and, in particular, having the chance to spend valuable time with his children – who have all followed very successful careers in their own right. But he always remains conscious of the fact that these opportunities were afforded to him courtesy of his life-time commitment to the UFU.