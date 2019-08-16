Report on sections C, D, F and G

The NIPA were in Gowran Park for their first mass liberation of the youngsters. 569 members sent 16,409 birds.

The birds were liberated on Sunday, 11th August at 11.30am into a north northwest wind. Top bird winning 1st Club Newry & Dist, 1st Sect G (52/1940) and 1st Open is the father/son partnership of Jimmy & William Chambers, W & J Chambers. Their youngsters are in tip top form at present having topped the Open (bottom half) only a couple weeks ago. Their latest top performer is a dark cheq hen. Breeding: Soontjen/Cross via stock obtained from Joe Brown (Lurgan) and the late Harold Copeland (Banbridge).

Pictured - Jimmy Chambers - W & J Chambers - Newry & Dist - proudly displaying their weekend NIPA Open Winner from Gowran Park

SECTION C REPORT

Top bird in Section C winning 1st Club Ballyclare & Dist, 1st Sect C (108/3,020) and 11th Open is Glenn McNeilly. Breeding: Vandenabeele - The Sire of the Section winner was 58th Open Rosscarbery Y/B National and his brother was 33rd Open Sennen Cove Yearling National this year. Dam won 1st Club 64th Open Barleycove Old Bird National and is a full sister to 32nd Open Sennen Cove Yearling National.

Abbey Social: 1st 2nd 3rd M Kelly & Sons 1315, 1308, 1297.

Ballycarry: 1st 2nd 3rd NJ Arthurs 1321, 1278, 1278, 4th M Delaney 1274.

Ballyclare & Dist: 1st G McNeilly 1328, 2nd A & T Agnew 1313, 3rd Higginson & Fasciolo 1308.

Carrick Social: 1st 2nd 3rd D & J Armstrong & Son 1319, 1245, 1245.

Doagh & Dist: 1st 2nd A & N Lewis 1304, 1303, 3rd Mr & Mrs B McNeilly 1292.

Eastway HPS: 1st D & J Campbell 1316, 2nd 3rd J Burrows 1265, 1257.

Glenn McNeilly - Ballyclare & Dist - pictured with GSon Harry - 1s Sect C Gowran Park

Glenarm & Dist: 1st 2nd 3rd McMullan Bros 1254, 1254, 1254.

Horseshoe: 1st J McWhirter 1315, 2nd K & D Hagans 1282, 3rd N Ferguson & Son 1268.

Kingsmoss: 1st G & C Lowry 1224, 2nd Knowles & Hill 1216, 3rd T Cairns & Sons 1216.

Larne & Dist HPS: 1st 2nd 3rd D & P Harvey 1324, 1323, 1323.

Derek Edgar - N Edgar & Son - Dromara - 1st Sect D Gowran Park

Ligoniel & Dist: 1st Bingham & Seaton 1302, 2nd G & M Atcheson 1282, 3rd Ed Heaney & Son 1278.

Wheatfield: 1st 3rd P & M Travers 1326, 1300, 2nd J & D Braniff 1320.

SECTION D REPORT

Top bird in Section D winning 1st Club Dromara, 1st Section D (67/2,123) and 10th Open is the partnership of N Edgar & Son. Their latest top performer is Soontjens/Ceusters.

Colin HPS: 1st 2nd Johnston Bros 1293, 1293, 3rd J Gregory & Sons 1254.

Dromara: 1st 2nd N Edgar & Son 1329, 1303, 3rd D Aiken 1293.

Dromore: 1st EJ Tucker & Son 1317, 2nd Brown & Burns 1307, 3rd J Greenaway 1288.

Glen HPS: 1st J Ward 1324, 2nd M McGuigan & Son 1300, 3rd G Toner 1282.

Glenavy: 1st 2nd 3rd I Gibb & Sons 1298, 1294, 1285.

Harmony HPS: 1st R Kenna 1246, 2nd P & C Carson 1246, 3rd J Hall & Son 1245.

Hills & Maze: 1st 3rd I Rollins & Son 1306, 1281, 2nd B Robertson 1294.

Kingswood: 1st 2nd 3rd R & J Conlane 1230, 1178, 1143.

Lisburn & Dist: 1st R Topping & Son 1300, 2nd Spence Bros 1296, 3rd L Magee & Son 1293.

SECTION F REPORT

Top bird in Section F winning 1st Club Corrigs, 1st Section F (41/1,039) and 9th Open is the partnership of Toner Bros. Breeding: Sire is Jos Vanolmen purchased from Harmony Lofts for stock. Dam is a granddaughter of the Dixies Chick” - a gift bird from Sean Mc Loughlin from Crossgar.

Ards HPS: 1s 2nd 3rd 4th Muckle & McCormick 1197, 1185, 1159, 1158.

Comber Central: 1st 3rd D Harvey 1274, 1217, 2nd E Marshall 1261.

Corrigs: 1st 3rd Toner Bros 1330, 1309, 2nd P Brown & Son 1314.

Killyleagh & Dist: 1st 2nd P Murray 1252, 1251, 3rd K Murray 1251 .

Killyleagh Central: 1st T Smyth 1269, 2nd C Healy 1242, 3rd P & C McComb 1241.

SECTION G REPORT

Ballyholland: 1st 2nd A McAteer & Sons 1334, 1334, 3rd G Murphy 1334.

Banbridge: 1st 2nd 3rd McCracken Bros 1265, 1229, 1221.

Drumnavaddy: 1st 2nd S Ogle 1335, 1297, 3rd J Mount & Son 1294.

Millvale: 1st T Mooney & Son 1357, 2nd 3rd N Murtagh 1326, 1325.

Newry & Dist HPS: 1st 2nd W & J Chambers 1357, 1311, 3rd R Williamson 1306.

Newry City: 1st 2nd 3rd Donnelly Bros 1300, 1291, 1281.

ULSTER FEDERATION

The Ulster Federation were in Thurles at the weekend. The birds were liberated on Sunday, 10th August at 12.00 am into a north westerly breeze. Provisional winner of 1st Open Ulster Federation is the Grosvenor lofts of O Farrelly.

Andersonstown: 1st 2nd 3rd V Cooney & Son 1297, 1297, 1297, 4th J Kennedy & Son 1290.

Belmont: 1st 3rd 4th P Wylie 1271, 1180, 1153, 2nd B Anderson 1192.

Brittannia: 1st 2nd 4th SP Haughey 1301, 1301, 1248, 3rd J O’Hara 1264.

Fortfield: 1st 2nd R & M McManus 1301, 1300, 3rd 4th A O’Hanlon 1278, 1275.

Grosvenor: 10/365 1st 2nd O Farrelly 1302, 1301, 3rd 4th J & M Smyth 1300, 1299.

Lagan Valley RPC: 10/156 1st R Frazer & Son 1273, 2nd 3rd Spence Bros 1270, 1269.

West Belfast HPS: 17/210 1st A Freeburn 1293, 2nd 3rd B Smyth 1268, 1267, 4th J Morrison & Partners 1266.

BEST WISHES

I would like to personally congratulate and send my best wishes to newly crowned, Mr & Mrs Ken Wilkinson (NIPA Chairman) on their recent wedding. Ken and Eileen tied the knot on Monday, 12th August. Wishing you both all the best wishes that can be bestowed upon yourselves.