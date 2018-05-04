Reseeding: More crucial now than ever before

The inclement weather conditions since last autumn and poor cash flow in 2016 has meant that there is now a three year reseeding backlog on many farms.

With increasing stocking rates across the country, it is vital that farmers continue to focus on growing more grass to ensure that livestock are fully fed and that a continued supply of high quality forage will be available throughout the year.

Farmers who measure paddocks have reported that in most cases, top performing swards on their farms outperform the poorest performing ones by up to 100%.

New swards are the most economical way to improve animal performance and maximise a farm’s potential, however, according to Agritech’s Sales Director John Kenny, many farmers are under the impression that if they take out a field for reseeding, they will not recoup the lost production in the same year.

Kenny says: “Having spoken to many farmers recently, the response is that they cannot afford to reseed as they want to keep fields in production in order to bank more fodder. However, this is not true, as where the field is reseeded before mid-summer, the extra yield of the reseeded sward will offset the production lost when the field was idle.”

The target is 60 days between pre reseeding grazing to having animals back in the reseeded field again. This is a very realistic target and when achieved it means that there is less than five weeks down time for the sward. The benefits of reseeding will outweigh the time lost in production as new pastures have proven to be higher yielding, have higher digestibility and intakes far exceed that of older pastures.

