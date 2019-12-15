Resignation of Brexit Party MEPs to support deal

Annunziata Rees-Mogg, Lance Forman and Lucy Harris, have left the Brexit Party in order to support the Conservatives and the Withdrawal Agreement reached by Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

In addition to these resignations, MEP John Longworth, was expelled from the Brexit Party for undermining the election strategy of party leader Nigel Farage, by suggesting that the party should aim to win 20-30 carefully selected seats and refrain from standing in 274 Labour seats. At a press conference in London, Annunziata Rees-Mogg MEP said, “The Conservatives are the only option for Brexit supporters and democrats alike.” All four will continue to sit as independent MEPs.

Environment MEPs call for commitments on biodiversity

Last week MEPs from the parliament’s environment committee called for legally binding targets on biodiversity at EU and world levels to ensure effective action. The call comes ahead of next year’s COP15 UN Biodiversity Convention. The resolution passed by the committee calls for 30 per cent of natural areas to be conserved by 2030 and 30 per cent of degraded ecosystems to be restored. The MEPs also argue that at least 10 per cent of the next EU budget should be dedicated to biodiversity targets.

The environment committee also voted through a resolution calling for actions to save bee populations.

Arguing that the EU Pollinators Initiative in 2018 fails to address the root causes of pollinator decline, the resolution called for lower pesticide use, more research funding and improved monitoring. According to the resolution, reduction in pesticide use should be a target in the member states’ strategic plans under the next CAP and should be a common indicator in evaluating effectiveness of national measures in protecting pollinators.

Both resolutions will be voted on by the whole European Parliament at the January plenary session in Strasbourg.