Resilience programme returns to two locations

The Prince’s Countryside Fund is delighted to be holding a breakfast reception hosted by NFU Mutual and the Ulster Farmers Union at the Balmoral Show, to announce that the programme will be returning to Northern Ireland in two locations this autumn.

Entering its third year, The Prince’s Farm Resilience Programme offers a series of business skills workshops and on farm one-to-one advice to dairy and livestock farming families, to help them prepare their business for the future and increase productivity and resilience. The Programme will continue to be delivered by Rural Support NI.

Claire Saunders, Director of The Prince’s Countryside Fund said: “Since The Prince’s Farm Resilience Programme was started in 2016, we have been able to help over 450 families become more confident in the future of their business, more than 60 of which have been in Northern Ireland.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring two more groups of farming families together in Northern Ireland this September to access this free advice and guidance. If you would like to take part in this very successful programme, please do get in touch via our website.”

Mark Hamilton, who took part in the Enniskillen group last year, said: “I really enjoyed being part of a group of people with the same interests as myself - it inspired me to focus on the business aspect of the farm rather than the sentimentality which we in Northern Ireland tend to do.”

NFU Mutual have been strong supporters of The Prince’s Farm Resilience Programme since it began in 2016. Joanne Cribb, Senior Manager at NFU Mutual explains why: “It has been fantastic to see how much farmers have benefitted from attending the programme. It really is a practical and useful course and I would wholeheartedly encourage farmers to sign up.”

If you would like to learn more, please visit www.princescountrysidefund.org.uk/farmresilience.