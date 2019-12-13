The Ulster Farmers’ Union are encouraging members to attend CAFRE’s ‘responsible use of antimicrobials on dairy farms’ workshops.

The workshops have been organised by CAFRE in partnership with Animal Health and Welfare Northern Ireland (AHWNI), and will be delivered across Northern Ireland by qualified veterinary surgeons.

Anti-microbial resistance is an increasingly serious threat worldwide where disease causing organisms can develop resistance to antimicrobial drugs, for example, antibiotics. Over time this can lead to the drugs becoming ineffective in treating infections and diseases.

Topics covered in the workshops are:

- What is antimicrobial resistance

- Types of antimicrobials and their uses

- Best practice when using antimicrobials

- Reducing antimicrobial resistance on farm

- How to avoid residues

Courses are being held throughout the months of January and February which are free to farmers, members of the farm family and employees. Attendees must pre-register in order to attend a workshop. For further information or to enrol visit www.cafre.ac.uk/farm-family-key-skills, or contact 028 7963 9333.