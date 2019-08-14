Results from Ardnacashel Summer Show

There was an air of anticipation and great excitement on the morning of Ardnacashel’s Summer Show.

The planning and preparation promised that this would be a great show with generous prize money and fantastic sponsorship - and with over 50 classes to choose from, competitors would not be disappointed.

Sian Devon

Everything was on offer from Racehorse to Riding Horse to First Ridden to Irish Draught classes. The Show Pony classes, kindly sponsored by ComfortGut, were well supported with the judges complimenting competitors and parents on the high standard of turnout. The Family Pony Lead Rein class was won by Taylor Lee Doyle on Miss Molly with Family Pony First Ridden being won by Phoebe Hamilton on Gandalf.

The M&M Lead Rein class was won by Erin Wardle on Harry Potter and M&M First Ridden first place was awarded to Charlotte Glenn on Birchmore Snow Goose. The Championship for the Lead Rein & First Ridden classes was presented to Erin Wardle on Harry Potter with Reserve going to Isaac Gordon on Thistledown Royal Lustre.

The Connemara sections were well represented in both groupings. The Under 16’s section was won by Anya Teuton on Lisrua Star and the Novice Connemara was won by Niamh Mathieson on Holiday Charisma. The overall championship for the M&M classes was deservedly won by Anya Teuton on Lisrua Star and Reserve going to Niamh Mathieson on Holiday Charisma.

The Working Hunter Pony classes, as always, proved very competitive over a well-dressed and imaginative course. These classes were kindly sponsored by Doagh Farm Feeds. The Championship was awarded to Anya Teuton on Lisrua Star with Reserve going to Eva McGimpsey on Milford Spectacular.

Jasmine Mason

The Show Horse classes were once again held on the grass arenas which rode well with just the right amount of give which allowed riders the opportunity to give the judges a good show and demonstrate their horse’s best paces... including the gallop! These classes were sponsored by Ian’s School of Motoring, another sponsor which Ardnacashel is proud to have the support of throughout the year.

The Hunter classes were a showcase of all that is great about the noble hunting horse, mannerly yet keen and well built for purpose. The 4-year-old class, showing horses who are at the beginning of the career was a fabulous display and first place was awarded to Beth Murray on Cavalier Cobra. The popular Amateur section was headed off by Amanda Wright on Skipping Design.

The Middle/Heavyweight division was won by Sarah McClelland on Rockrimmon Clover Dolly and the Ladies Hunter went to Emily Pearson on Double Take. The Championship Hunter was presented to Emily Pearson on Double Take and Reserve went to Beth Murray on Cavalier Cobra.

The popular Cob section had a gorgeous collection of cobs. These horses are noted for their temperament, diverse abilities and build. The Championship was awarded to Lesley Jones on Randalstown Reflection with Reserve going to Shawleen Leebody on Braeville Admiration.

Jasmin Mason

The Ridden Horse section comprised of Newcomers, Riding Horse, Coloured Riding Horse, Ladies Side Saddle, Irish Draught Ridden, Veteran Riding Horse and Racehorse to Riding Horse.

Laura Wilson on Rosog Jodi were winners of the Newcomers section, this combination also won the Coloured Section. A wonderful sight and class to watch was the Ladies Side Saddle. Ardnacashel was delighted to have hosted such a class and being part of keeping this tradition front and centre on the Showing Stage. It was the elegant combination of Emily Pearson on Silken Dunalley who proved a worthy winner of this class. In the Irish Draught ridden class, the winner was Sarah McClelland on Rockrimmon Clover Dolly who demonstrated the best bits of what this breed has to offer and why it is an ever so popular choice of riding horse for so many people. Veteran Horse class was won by Pamela Pearce on Lough Crew with Racehorse to Riding Horse being won by Jacqui Jennings on Vinnie.

The Championship for this division was presented to Emily Pearson on Silken Dunalley and Reserve went to Amanda Wright on Skipping Design.

The Horse Working Hunter course was a true test of what a Working Hunter horse should be - bold, brave and accurate in his jump. The ring, sponsored by Drumhowan Stud, had a variety of terrain with slight peaks and troughs to ask horse and rider to make use of all their forward gears and with a double of gates for the later classes, this was a strong hunter course. Champion Working Hunter went to Lesley Jones on board Carnview Redwood Guy and Reserve was awarded to Camilla Manningham-Buller on Skipping Design.

Denise Kelly-Rice

At the end of an action-packed day in the Show Rings, the time came for the Supreme Champion to be judged and it was a hard-fought contest. The ultimate winners were Supreme Champion Emily Pearson on Silken Dunalley and Reserve Supreme Champion was Lesley Jones on Carnview Redwood Guy.

The ring which was at the heart of the Show had to be the H&J Carnduff Butchers ring which held the showjumping classes. These classes went from cross poles to 1m and proved popular throughout the day and formed part of the Ardnacashel Summer Showjumping League with double points up for grabs.

As always, Ardnacashel prides itself on catering for all levels with a strong course for those wanting to jump up the heights but also a course that is welcoming and educational for those wanting to ‘have a go’ or are on their own personal road for improvement.

The relaxed and welcoming atmosphere of this top-class arena complimented by its size and sure footing meant that riders and horses had that confidence to move up a gear and the generous prizes were sponsored by H&J Carnduff Butchers. Winner of the cross poles section was Georgia Storey on Chutney. The 50cm class went to Ellen Rooney on Socks. The 60cm class was won by Lucy Donnan on Harry. It was a busy day for Holly Carville as she not only won the 70cm junior class on Amigo, but she won the 80cm junior class too! Another rider having a busy day was Alex Greer on Sparky, this combination won both 70cm and the 80cm senior classes.

The 85cm class has Sharon Power on Dynasty in top spot and Lauren Ferguson on Sherbet Dip were deserving winners of the competitive 90cm class. Camilla Manningham-Buller on The Dealer rode a polished and quick clear to take the 1m class and the final class of the day, the 110cm, went to the quick and accurate combination of Emma Wallace on Killy.

A spokesperson said: “Ardnacashel was overwhelmed by the generosity of this year’s sponsors, Ian’s School of Motoring, Drumhowen Stud, Comfort Gut, H&J Carnduff Butchers, Baileys Horse Feeds, Doagh Farm Feeds. Ardnacashel appreciates the time and effort spent by its sponsors in providing prizes, hampers and ongoing support throughout the year.

Denise Kelly Rice

“Ardnacashel would like to thank all the judges for their expertise and welcome comments provided to the competitors. A big thank you to all who attended and thanks to Cathal Lynch and his team for designing and building all the rings and courses.”

RESULTS

Horse Showing (sponsored by Ian’s Driving School)

4 yr old SH - 1, Beth Murray - Cavalier Cobra; 2, Hannah Whittle - Mr Ramsey. Amateur SH - 1, Amanda Wright - Skipping Design. MW/ HW Hunter - Sarah McClelland - Rockrimmon Clover Dolly; 2, Camilla Manningham-Buller - Dungar Quick Silver. Ladies Hunter - 1, Emily Pearson - Double Take; 2, Leonie O’Gorman - Hevey Jones Junior; 3, Camilla Manningham-Buller - Skipping Design. Champion Hunter - Emily Pearson - Double Take

Reserve Champion - Beth Murray - Cavalier Cobra.

Cob - 1, Lesley Jones - Randalstown Reflection; 2, Shawlene Leebody - Braeville Admiration; 3, Rhonda Huddleson - Dolly Daydreamer; 4, Hilary Jones - Wee Rosco. Champion Cob - Lesley Jones - Randalstown Reflection. Reserve Champion - Shawlene Leebody - Braeville Admiration. NC Ridden Horse - Laura Wilson - Rosog Jodi. Riding Horse - Lisa O’Gorman. Ladies Side Saddle - 1, Emily Pearson - Silken Dunalley; 2, Leonie O’Gorman - Hevey Jones Junior; 3, Suzanne Glen - Ballylimp Bob. Irish Draught Ridden - 1, Sarah McClelland - Rockrimmon Clover Dolly; 2, Amanda Wright - Skipping Design; 3, Camilla Manningham-Buller - Dungar Quick Silver. Coloureds - 1, Laura Wilson - Rosog Jodi

Veteran Horse - 1, Pamela Pearce - Lough Crew. RH2RH - 1, Jacqui Jennings – Vinnie; 2, Pamela Pearce - Lough Crew; 3, Sian Devon - Bruno

Champion RH - Emily Pearson - Silken Dunalley. Reserve Champion - Amanda Wright - Skipping Design. Working Hunter Horses (sSponsored by Drumhowan Stud). 70cm Performance - Megan McQuat - Moorestown. 70cm Amateur - Adele Huddleson - 1, Beechfield Charonagh; 2, Megan McQuat - Moorestown; 3, Shannon McIlroy - Flurry. 80cm Amateur - 1, Nicola Jellie - Comanche Craft; 2, Adele Huddleson - Beechfield Charonagh. 80cm - 1, Dianne Minnis - Mineview Major Tom; 2, Joanne Clough - Hey Jupiter; 3, Nicola Jellie - Comanche Craft. Cobs - Shannon McIlroy - Flurry

Smalls - 1, Gail McIlwaine - Miss Ballyrolly; 2, Grainne Moore - Shannaghmore Lothario; 3, Amy Harvey - Indian Robe.

Irish Draught 85cm - 1, Camilla Manningham-Buller - Skipping Design; 2, Camilla Manningham-Buller - Dungar Quick Silver. 90cm - Nicole Barr - Florida Daydream. 1m - 1, Lesley Jones - Carnview Redwood Guy; 2, Camilla Manningham-Buller - Dungar Quick Silver; 3, Beth Murray - Val De Mazeroy. 1.10m - 1, Camilla Manningham-Buller - Dungar Quick Silver; 2, Beth Murray - Val De Mazeroy. Champion WH Horse - Lesley Jones - Carnview Redwood Guy. Reserve Champion - Camilla Manningham-Buller - Skipping Design. Ridden Pony (sponsored by Comfort Gut). SH LR - Isaac Gordon - Thistldown Royal Lustre. SP LR - 1, Daniel McGimpsey - Hollybush Juno; 2, Ollie Gordon - Maypole Stargate

SP FR - Lewis McGimpsey - Hollybush Juno.

Tiny Tots - 1, Erin Wardle - Harry Potter; 2, Ollie Gordon - Thistldown Royal Lustre; 3, Amelia Logan - Llarar Bartez; 4, Holly Storey - Lady

Family Pony LR - 1, Taylor Lee Doyle - Little Miss Molly; 2, Annabelle Storey - Lady. Family Pony FR - 1, Phoebe Hamilton - Gandalf; 2, Taylor Lee Doyle - Little Miss Molly; 3, Maisie Elliot - Moonlight. M&M LR - 1, Erin Wardle - Harry Potter; 2, Amelia Logan - Llarar Bartez

M&M FR - Charlotte Glenn - Birchmore Snow Goose. Champion LR/FR - Erin Wardle - Harry Potter. Reserve Champion - Isaac Gordon - Thistldown Royal Lustre. Under 16 Connemara - 1, Anya Teuton - Lisrua Star; 2, Ben Cousins - Mullaghmore Freya. Novice Connemara - 1, Niamh Mathieson - Holiday Charisma; 2, Lucy Cunningham - Killaughey Diamond; 3, Megan Houston - Tullynavan Jessie. Champion M&M - Anya Teuton - Lisrua Star

Reserve Champion - Niamh Mathieson - Holiday Charisma. 133cm SH - Eva McGimpsey - Millford Spectacular. 143cm SH - Lucy Byrne - Loughside Kate

153cm SH - Emily Pearson - Silken Dunalley. Champion SH - Emily Pearson - Silken Dunalley. Reserve Champion - Eva McGimpsey - Millford. Spectacular Intermediate RH - 1, Adele Huddleson - Beechfield Charonagh; 2, Megan Houston - Trevaney Limelight. Champion Intermediate - Adele Huddleson - Beechfield Charonagh. Reserve Champion - Megan Houston - Trevaney Limelight. Pony Working Hunter (sponsored by Doagh Farm Feeds)

X-poles - 1, Eva McGimpsey - Millford Spectacular; 2, Abi Gardener - Buster; 3, Taylor Lee Doyle - Little Miss Molly; 4, Daniel McGimpsey - Maypole Stargate. 50cm Performance - 1, Eva McGimpsey - Millford Spectacular; 2, Abi Gardener - Buster. 133cm SS WHP - 1, Charlotte Glenn - Britts DJ; 2,Rachel Fletcher - Broneill Winsten. 70cm Performance - 1, Charlotte Glenn - Britts DJ; 2, Rachel Fletcher - Broneill Winsten; 3, Lucy Byrne - Loughside Kate. Novice 70cm WHP - Kelsey Dean - Aine. 80cm Novice WHP - 1, Megan Houston - Holiday Next Sensation; 2, Kelsey Dean - Aine; 3, Lucy Byrne - Loughside Kate; 4, Amy Breeze - Lily. 90cm - 1, Erin Mathieson - Chocolat; 2, Anya Teuton - Lisrua Star; 3, Megan Houston - Holiday Next Sensation. 1m - 1, Erin Mathieson - Chocolat; 2, Anya Teuton - Lisrua Star. Champion WHP - Anya Teuton - Lisrua Star

Reserve Champion - Eva McGimpsey - Millford Spectacular. Supreme Champion - Emily Pearson - Double Take. Reserve Supreme Champion - Lesley Jones - Carnview Redwood Guy.

Showjumping (sponsored by H&J Carnduff Butchers)

Crosspole - 1, Georgia Storey - Chutney; 2, Phoebe Houston - Gandalf. 50cm - 1, Ellen Rooney - Socks; 2. Phoebe Houston - Gandalf; 3, Kaitlyn Armstrong - Titch; 4, Katie Devoy - Boleros Bonnie. 60cm - Lucy Donnan - Harry. 70cm Junior - 1, Holly Carville - Amigo; 2, Holly Carville - Sparky; 3, Lucy Donnan - Goldilocks; 4, Lucy Donnan - Flicka. 70cm Senior - Alex Greer - Sparky; 2, Gillian McCormick - Rolly; 3, Lynsey McMullan - Lady; 4, Sian Devon - Bruno; 5, Katie Devoy - Boleros Bonnie; 6, Jenny Auld - Maya. 80cm Junior - 1, Holly Carville - Amigo; 2, Holly Carville - Sparky; 3, Lucy Byrne - Loughside Kate; 4, Lucy Donnan - Flicka; 5, Kaityn Mckinney - Annie. 80cm Senior - 1, Alex Greer - Sparky; 2, Lauren Ferguson - Sherbet Dip; 3, Karen Jeffrey - Junior; 4, Julia Kayes - Ella; 5, Sophie Taylor - Heidi; 6, Patrick McCready - Cranmore Honey Bee. 85cm - 1, Sharon Power - Dynasty; 2, Brian Firth - Socks; 3, Karen Connelly - Ollie. 90cm - , Lauren Ferguson - Sherbet Dip; 2, Nicole Barr - Florida Daydream; 3, Jamie Gibson - Lilly of the Valley; 4, Megan Hamill - Chesterfield Rockpower; 5, Katie Stitt - Stevie; 6, Sophie Price - Molly. 1m -1, Camilla Manningham-Buller - The Dealer; 2, Emma Wallace - Killy; 3, Joshua Russell - Mr Tipp; 4, Gail McIlwaine - Miss Ballyrolly; 5, Orla Stitt - Stevie. 1.10m - 1, Emma Wallace - Killy; 2, Camilla Manningham-Buller - The Dealer.